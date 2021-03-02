Eric Clapton Forced To Postpone Spring Tour Dates

Eric Clapton has announced that he has been forced to postpone his late spring tour of Europe due to the pandemic lockdown restrictions and has rescheduled the trek to next May.

The tour was set to kick off on June 5th at the Hallenstadion in Zurich and will now be launching on May 17th of 2022. His camp expects to make an announcement about UK dates soon.

The official announcement reads, "Due to ongoing COVID restrictions to mass gatherings in Europe, Eric Clapton will be postponing all of the following 2021 dates and moving them to new dates in 2022.

"Eric is anxiously awaiting the opportunity to get back out on the road and perform. Fans should retain their tickets, as they will be honored on the new rescheduled dates." See the original and rescheduled dates below:

June 5, 2021 Zurich, Switzerland / Hallenstadion

NEW DATE MAY 17 2022

May 26, 2021 Milan, Italy / Mediolanum Forum

NEW DATE MAY 18, 2022

May 28, 2021 Bologna, Italy / Unipol Arena

NEW DATE MAY 20, 2022

June 6, 2021 Stuttgart, Germany / Schleyerhalle

NEW DATE MAY 31, 2022

May 21, 2021 Munich, Germany / Olympiahalle

NEW DATE JUNE 2, 2022

May 23, 2021 Prague, Czech Republic / O2

NEW DATE JUNE 5, 2022

June 11, 2021 Amsterdam, Netherlands / Ziggo Dome

NEW DATE JUNE 7, 2022

June 8, 2021 Dusseldorf, Germany / ISS Dome

NEW DATE JUNE 10, 2022

June 9, 2021 Antwerp, Belgium / Sportspalais

NEW DATE JUNE 12, 2022

June 14, 2021 Copenhagen, Denmark / Royal Arena

NEW DATE JUNE 14, 2022

June 15, 2021 Copenhagen, Denmark / Royal Arena

NEW DATE JUNE 15, 2022

June 17, 2021 Helsinki, Finland / Hartwall Arena

NEW DATE JUNE 17, 2022

June 20, 2021 St Petersburg, Russia / Ice Palace

NEW DATE JUNE 19, 2022

June 22, 2021 Moscow, Russia / Crocus Hall

NEW DATE JUNE 21, 2022

June 23, 2021 Moscow, Russia / Crocus Hall

NEW DATE JUNE 22, 2022



