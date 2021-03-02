Eric Clapton Forced To Postpone Spring Tour Dates

Eric Clapton has announced that he has been forced to postpone his late spring tour of Europe due to the pandemic lockdown restrictions and has rescheduled the trek to next May.
The tour was set to kick off on June 5th at the Hallenstadion in Zurich and will now be launching on May 17th of 2022. His camp expects to make an announcement about UK dates soon.
The official announcement reads, "Due to ongoing COVID restrictions to mass gatherings in Europe, Eric Clapton will be postponing all of the following 2021 dates and moving them to new dates in 2022.
"Eric is anxiously awaiting the opportunity to get back out on the road and perform. Fans should retain their tickets, as they will be honored on the new rescheduled dates." See the original and rescheduled dates below:
June 5, 2021 Zurich, Switzerland / Hallenstadion
NEW DATE MAY 17 2022
May 26, 2021 Milan, Italy / Mediolanum Forum
NEW DATE MAY 18, 2022
May 28, 2021 Bologna, Italy / Unipol Arena
NEW DATE MAY 20, 2022
June 6, 2021 Stuttgart, Germany / Schleyerhalle
NEW DATE MAY 31, 2022
May 21, 2021 Munich, Germany / Olympiahalle
NEW DATE JUNE 2, 2022
May 23, 2021 Prague, Czech Republic / O2
NEW DATE JUNE 5, 2022
June 11, 2021 Amsterdam, Netherlands / Ziggo Dome
NEW DATE JUNE 7, 2022
June 8, 2021 Dusseldorf, Germany / ISS Dome
NEW DATE JUNE 10, 2022
June 9, 2021 Antwerp, Belgium / Sportspalais
NEW DATE JUNE 12, 2022
June 14, 2021 Copenhagen, Denmark / Royal Arena
NEW DATE JUNE 14, 2022
June 15, 2021 Copenhagen, Denmark / Royal Arena
NEW DATE JUNE 15, 2022
June 17, 2021 Helsinki, Finland / Hartwall Arena
NEW DATE JUNE 17, 2022
June 20, 2021 St Petersburg, Russia / Ice Palace
NEW DATE JUNE 19, 2022
June 22, 2021 Moscow, Russia / Crocus Hall
NEW DATE JUNE 21, 2022
June 23, 2021 Moscow, Russia / Crocus Hall
NEW DATE JUNE 22, 2022
Eric Clapton Hosts Ginger Baker Tribute Concert 2020 In Review
Eric Clapton Performs Cream Classic On Crossroads Guitar Festival Package
Eric Clapton and Annie Lennox Lead Sting's New 'Duets' Album
Eric Clapton Announces Royal Albert Hall Shows
Eric Clapton Announces Crossroads Guitar Festival Package
Eric Clapton's 'Layla' Getting 50th Anniversary Box Set Treatment
Eric Clapton Teams with Latin Musician To Reimagine Classic Song
Axl Rose, Eric Clapton Lead Guests On Rolling Stones New Concert Film
Eric Clapton And B.B. King Stream Unreleased Track
AC/DC's Bon Scott Got Unusual First Impression Of Brian Johnson- Greta Van Fleet Share Live 'Heat Above' Video- Eric Clapton Forced To Postpone Spring Tour Dates- more
MorleyView 3 Doors Down's Brad Arnold
On The Record: Frankie Goes to Hollywood
Tommy Bolin - Shake the Devil: The Lost Sessions
AC/DC's Bon Scott Got Unusual First Impression Of Brian Johnson
Greta Van Fleet Share Live 'Heat Above' Video
Eric Clapton Forced To Postpone Spring Tour Dates
Eddie Vedder And Chicago Cubs Anthony Rizzo On New Podcast
Frost Announce First New Album In 5 Years
Shallow Side Take On Foreigner Classic 'Juke Box Hero'
Sponge To Play Rotting Pinata In Full For Live From Vegas Livestream
Singled Out: Farsight's Solace