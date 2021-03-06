Singled Out: Cold Weather Company's Warmth In Winter

Cold Weather Company recently released a new single called "Warmth In Winter" and to celebrate we have asked Brian Curry to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

With a name like Cold Weather Company, it had been a running joke for years that it was only a matter of time before we'd write a holiday song. In the fall of 2019, we met up at Jeff's childhood home in Sparta, New Jersey for a long weekend of recording demos and writing for our upcoming album. After a hearty breakfast of bacon, egg, cheese's from the regionally-renowned food fixture The Bagel Station, we started off another morning of recording with an improvised jam. Within five minutes of picking up our instruments, we were writing what would become "Warmth in Winter." It felt fitting that our first official "seasonal" song, celebrating the bonds between us all, be conceived in the den of one of our family homes, right beside the hearth as it awaited its next fire.

As soon as we knew what we were writing, we were shooting out ideas of how to involve as many of our family members and friends in the song as possible. We received audio and video submissions from listeners around the world, and even included Steve's high school choir (the perennially phenomenal West Singers Choir of Cherry Hill, NJ). Every clip helped make "Warmth in Winter" shine a bit brighter and carry its message well past the holidays, so the song will always have a very special place in our hearts!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the band here

Related Stories

Cold Weather Company Stream New Song 'Do No Harm'

News > Cold Weather Company



