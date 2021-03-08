The Allman Brothers Band Reissuing 'Live At Great Woods'

The Allman Brothers Band have announced that they will be celebrating their 61st anniversary on March 26th with the reissue of their platinum selling "Live At Great Woods" DVD.
We were sent the following details:" Filmed for a Japanese TV special 9/6/1991, the original DVD release incorporated interview segments into the songs, but this re-mastered version-with the rights recently being returned to the Allman Brothers Band Recording Company, with distribution by The Orchard--keeps the songs in full. It will be available on DVD and digitally, and individual audio and video tracks will be available digitally.
The outdoor show featured the powerful lineup of founding members Gregg Allman, Dickey Betts, Jaimoe and Butch Trucks plus Warren HAYNES, Allen Woody and Marc Quinones.
The band was touring in support of their newly-released Shades Of Two Worlds album, and its "End Of The Line" gets a spirited welcome here. "Going Down The Road Feeling Bad" starts with all four guitarists on acoustics before going electric, and the bands tight harmonies and interaction are heard throughout. See the tracklisting below:
--Statesboro Blues
--End Of The Line
--Blue Sky
--Midnight Rider
--Going Down The Road
--Hoochie Coochie Man
--Get On With Your Life
--In Memory Of Elizabeth Reed
--Revival
--Jessica
--Whipping Post
