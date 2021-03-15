AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson's official YouTube channel has shared a video showing Johnson meeting Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl from the A Life On The Road Special.
The documentary program "Brian Johnson Meets Dave Grohl" runs a little over an hour and was aired on Sky Arts last fall. The meeting was filmed at the Foo Fighter's Studio 606 in Los Angeles.
Here is the synopsis: "It's a meeting of rock legends as AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson meets Foo Fighters lead singer and former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl at the Foo's LA studio to share stories about life on the road."
Johnson's YouTube channel shared the full special earlier this month. Watch it below:
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Was Told 'Back In Black' Would Never Fly
AC/DC's Bon Scott Got Unusual First Impression Of Brian Johnson
Angus Young Explains Inspiration For AC/DC Classic
AC/DC's Angus Young Shoots Down Longstanding Bon Scott Rumor
AC/DC's 'Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap' Inspired By Cartoon
AC/DC Never Considered Making Album With Axl Rose
AC/DC Had To Get Malcolm Songs Out On Power Up Says Angus
AC/DC Take Fans Behind The Scenes Of 'Realize' Video
AC/DC Star Opted Out Of Retirement To Make Album With Malcolm In Mind
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Meets Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Goes Online- Led Zeppelin Legend Robert Plant's New Band To Headline Festival- Journey Frontman Rocks Queen Classic- more
Michael Anthony Wanted To Jam With David Lee Roth At Residency- KISS Star Paul Stanley Shares New Soul Station Performance Video- Judas Priest's Glenn Tipton- more
Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Upset Over Dio Era Song Leak- Queen Share Trailer For Launch Of Online Video Series- Disturbed Cancel Their The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour- more
Imagine Dragons Return With Two New Songs- Korn Announce Monumental Streaming Event- Alice Cooper Tops Album Sales Chart With 'Detroit Stories'- Rob Zombie- Chad Gray- more
Quick Flicks: Long Live Rock...Celebrate the Chaos
Passport: Transglobal Underground and our European Friends - A Gathering of Strangers 2021
Duran Duran - 1979 Demos Part 2
Quick Flicks: Pink Floyd - Delicate Sound of Thunder
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Meets Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Goes Online
Led Zeppelin Legend Robert Plant's New Band To Headline Festival
Journey Frontman Shares Video Of Rocking Queen Classic
John Lennon's Mother Video Remastered In 4K
Danko Jones Declare 'I Want Out' with New Single and Video
Morse, Portnoy, George Bringing Cover To Cover To Vinyl
The Gaslight Anthem Offshoot Forgivers Release Debut Song and Video
The Contortionist, Within The Ruins Lead eOne Livestream