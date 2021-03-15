AC/DC's Brian Johnson Meets Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Goes Online

AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson's official YouTube channel has shared a video showing Johnson meeting Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl from the A Life On The Road Special.

The documentary program "Brian Johnson Meets Dave Grohl" runs a little over an hour and was aired on Sky Arts last fall. The meeting was filmed at the Foo Fighter's Studio 606 in Los Angeles.

Here is the synopsis: "It's a meeting of rock legends as AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson meets Foo Fighters lead singer and former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl at the Foo's LA studio to share stories about life on the road."

Johnson's YouTube channel shared the full special earlier this month. Watch it below:

