.

Michigander Singled Out Week: Let Down

Keavin Wiggins | 03-15-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Michigander photo courtesy Press Here

Indie rocker Michigander (Jason Singer) just released his new EP "Everything Will Be OK Eventually" and to celebrate we tells us about the two singles from the effort. Today he tells us about the song "Let Down":

This was one of those songs that took a lot of work to get just right. The chorus was something I had been kicking around for a few years. I knew the chorus was gold, but it took a lot of patience to figure out the verses and the bridge. Not only did the writing take a lot of waiting, but the actual production on the track took a lot of time to get right. We added a lot of samples and keyboards to it, which I think really elevate the track from just being a straightforward rock song.

"Let Down" is about being patient and keeping your expectations in check. I'm someone who hopes for the best from everyone and every situation, which more often than not, no pun intended, lets me down.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the EP here


Related Stories


Michigander Singled Out Week: Let Down

News > Michigander

advertisement
Day In Rock

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Meets Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Goes Online- Led Zeppelin Legend Robert Plant's New Band To Headline Festival- Journey Frontman Rocks Queen Classic- more

Michael Anthony Wanted To Jam With David Lee Roth At Residency- KISS Star Paul Stanley Shares New Soul Station Performance Video- Judas Priest's Glenn Tipton- more

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Upset Over Dio Era Song Leak- Queen Share Trailer For Launch Of Online Video Series- Disturbed Cancel Their The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour- more

Imagine Dragons Return With Two New Songs- Korn Announce Monumental Streaming Event- Alice Cooper Tops Album Sales Chart With 'Detroit Stories'- Rob Zombie- Chad Gray- more

Reviews

Apache Rose - Attention!

Quick Flicks: Long Live Rock...Celebrate the Chaos

Passport: Transglobal Underground and our European Friends - A Gathering of Strangers 2021

Duran Duran - 1979 Demos Part 2

Quick Flicks: Pink Floyd - Delicate Sound of Thunder

advertisement
Latest News

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Meets Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Goes Online

Led Zeppelin Legend Robert Plant's New Band To Headline Festival

Journey Frontman Shares Video Of Rocking Queen Classic

John Lennon's Mother Video Remastered In 4K

Danko Jones Declare 'I Want Out' with New Single and Video

Morse, Portnoy, George Bringing Cover To Cover To Vinyl

The Gaslight Anthem Offshoot Forgivers Release Debut Song and Video

The Contortionist, Within The Ruins Lead eOne Livestream