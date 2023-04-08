Michigander Delivers Cannonball Video For Celebrate EP Release

(Press Here) Indie rock artist Michigander, the sonic alter ego of Michigan native Jason Singer, has shared a video for his new single, "Cannonball", to celebrate the recent release of his new EP, "It Will Never Be The Same".
"Cannonball," a love song co- written with Chris Carrabba of Dashboard Confessional that was recently featured in an episode of Grey's Anatomy and is poised to be a summer anthem.
The "Cannonball" music video, filmed in Detroit and directed by Singer's lifelong friend Mathew Pimental. The release of It Will Never Be The Same and Michigander's just-launched headlining tour were delayed last fall when Singer suffered a brutal leg break while filming a music video in Los Angeles.
The 6-song collection, the fourth EP from Michigander available now digitally and on limited edition clear orange and tan vinyl, features the Top 5 Triple A radio hit "Stay Out Of It" and "In My Head" with Manchester Orchestra as well as current radio single "Superglue," now impacting Alternative Radio and rising up the Triple A charts, currently in the Top 20.
"It Will Never Be The Same is a collection of songs that's about being ok with change and striving to become a better human being," shares Singer. "These songs were all created out of a season of life that was some of the absolute best times and some of the absolute worst times. I think as human beings we don't tend to change until we are forced to. We need a wakeup call. These last few years
It Will Never Be The Same Track Listing
1. Superglue
2. Stay Out Of It
3. The Other Way
4. Indianapolis
5. In My Head (with Manchester Orchestra)
6. Cannonball
MICHIGANDER 2023 TOUR DATES
Friday, April 7 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court +
Saturday, April 8 - Boulder, CO @ The Fox Theater +
Tuesday, April 11 - Kansas City, MO @ RecordBar +
Wednesday, April 12 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club + (Sold Out)
Friday, April 14 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall + (Sold Out)
Saturday, April 15 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall +
Sunday, April 16 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop +
Wednesday, April 19 - Washington, DC @ DC9 Nightclub + (Sold Out) Friday, April 21 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom +
Saturday, April 22 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall + Sunday, April 23 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry + Wednesday, April 26 - Columbus, OH @ Rumba Café + (Sold Out) Friday, April 28 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade +
Saturday, April 29 - Nashville, TN @ Exit/In +
Thursday, May 11 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
Friday, May 12 - Rochester, NY @ Montage Music Hall
Saturday, May 13 - Syracuse, NY @ Food Truck Battle at New York State Fairgrounds Thursday, May 25 - Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern Café and Music Hall
Friday, May 26 - Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center
Saturday, May 27 - Allison Park, PA @ Hartwood Acres
Thursday, June 8 - Lexington, KY @ The Burl
Saturday, June 10 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room at Colectivo
Saturday, June 24 - Petoskey, MI @ Great Lakes Center for the Arts
August 26-27 - St. Louis, MO @ Evolution Festival ^
Friday, September 29 - Ocean City, MD @ Oceans Calling ^
+ indicates It Will Never Be The Same Tour w/ Abby Holliday supporting ^ indicates festival appearance
Michigander Singled Out Week: OK
Michigander Singled Out Week: Let Down
Metallica Week Coming To Jimmy Kimmel Live- Underoath Address The Departure Of James Smith- Greta Van Fleet- more
Motley Crue's Attorney Speaks Out About Mick Mars Lawsuit- Metallica To Rock The Howard Stern Show- Duran Duran- more
Mick Mars Sues Motley Crue- Linkin Park Announce Global Fan Q&A Livestream- Daughtry And Lzzy Hale Video For Journey Cover- more
Caught In The Act: John Mayer Unplugged In Chicago
Video Premiere: Joe Satriani and Brian Tarquin's 'Speed of Sound'
Caught In The Act: Dave Mason Rocks Chicago
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring 2023
Quick Flicks: Carly Simon - Live at Grand Central
Metallica Week Coming To Jimmy Kimmel Live
Underoath Address The Departure Of James Smith
Greta Van Fleet Discuss Meeting Legends Like Metallica And Bob Seger
Michigander Delivers Cannonball Video For Celebrate EP Release
The Aquadolls Share New Single 'Burn Baby Burn'
Fates Warning Vocalist Ray Alder Announces New Solo Album
Sleep Signals Release 'Fearless' Video
Robert Jon Shares Extended, Psychedelic Live Take Of ''Hey Hey Mama