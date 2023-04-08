Michigander Delivers Cannonball Video For Celebrate EP Release

(Press Here) Indie rock artist Michigander, the sonic alter ego of Michigan native Jason Singer, has shared a video for his new single, "Cannonball", to celebrate the recent release of his new EP, "It Will Never Be The Same".

"Cannonball," a love song co- written with Chris Carrabba of Dashboard Confessional that was recently featured in an episode of Grey's Anatomy and is poised to be a summer anthem.

The "Cannonball" music video, filmed in Detroit and directed by Singer's lifelong friend Mathew Pimental. The release of It Will Never Be The Same and Michigander's just-launched headlining tour were delayed last fall when Singer suffered a brutal leg break while filming a music video in Los Angeles.

The 6-song collection, the fourth EP from Michigander available now digitally and on limited edition clear orange and tan vinyl, features the Top 5 Triple A radio hit "Stay Out Of It" and "In My Head" with Manchester Orchestra as well as current radio single "Superglue," now impacting Alternative Radio and rising up the Triple A charts, currently in the Top 20.

"It Will Never Be The Same is a collection of songs that's about being ok with change and striving to become a better human being," shares Singer. "These songs were all created out of a season of life that was some of the absolute best times and some of the absolute worst times. I think as human beings we don't tend to change until we are forced to. We need a wakeup call.



It Will Never Be The Same Track Listing

1. Superglue

2. Stay Out Of It

3. The Other Way

4. Indianapolis

5. In My Head (with Manchester Orchestra)

6. Cannonball

MICHIGANDER 2023 TOUR DATES

Friday, April 7 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court +

Saturday, April 8 - Boulder, CO @ The Fox Theater +

Tuesday, April 11 - Kansas City, MO @ RecordBar +

Wednesday, April 12 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club + (Sold Out)

Friday, April 14 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall + (Sold Out)

Saturday, April 15 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall +

Sunday, April 16 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop +

Wednesday, April 19 - Washington, DC @ DC9 Nightclub + (Sold Out) Friday, April 21 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom +

Saturday, April 22 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall + Sunday, April 23 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry + Wednesday, April 26 - Columbus, OH @ Rumba Café + (Sold Out) Friday, April 28 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade +

Saturday, April 29 - Nashville, TN @ Exit/In +

Thursday, May 11 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

Friday, May 12 - Rochester, NY @ Montage Music Hall

Saturday, May 13 - Syracuse, NY @ Food Truck Battle at New York State Fairgrounds Thursday, May 25 - Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern Café and Music Hall

Friday, May 26 - Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center

Saturday, May 27 - Allison Park, PA @ Hartwood Acres

Thursday, June 8 - Lexington, KY @ The Burl

Saturday, June 10 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room at Colectivo

Saturday, June 24 - Petoskey, MI @ Great Lakes Center for the Arts

August 26-27 - St. Louis, MO @ Evolution Festival ^

Friday, September 29 - Ocean City, MD @ Oceans Calling ^

+ indicates It Will Never Be The Same Tour w/ Abby Holliday supporting ^ indicates festival appearance

