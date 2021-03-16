Singled Out: Whole Damn Mess' Nothing In The World Feels Better

Whole Damn Mess recently released their latest single "Nothing In The World Feels Better" and to celebrate we have asked them to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

The thing about Whole Damn Mess is each band member contributes equally. We all sing. We all play. We all write and they all produce. It's a 4-headed beast and that's what makes it sound wholly like itself.

Greg Hansen had the idea for "Nothing In The World Feels Better". He says: It's a song that just sort of showed up one day. For some reason, my most inspired moments come when I'm taking a shower. Maybe it's all the white noise or something. Anyway, I just started humming the post chorus melody. And that was it.

I could hear the drums; the movement of the chords were kind of there and I started singing "Nothing in the world feels better than that". By the time I got out of the shower, the bones of the song were done. I sat down half wet to start recording the song so I didn't forget it. The first thing I tracked was bass. Bass is a great songwriting tool because you're not paying attention to major/ minor or chord voicings - Just what's the root and how does the root interact with the top-line melody. Fun trick for you songwriters out there.

The first verse started to come out "Wasting my time- oh the years come and the years go by. Waking up to you". I don't know where that line came from but that's how life feels sometimes. You never really know if you're going in the right direction so it's hard to tell if you're wasting your time or not. The 'you' is my fiancé who I love dearly and who makes any down day worth living.

After that night, I sat on the song for a few months before I brought it into the rest of the band - and they all liked it. Don really nailed the core idea of the song in verse 2 " You're diving in deep but you're coming out dry. Just enough". That's life. You give everything you have constantly and most of the time you get nothing in return, but that tiny little spark is always there. And that's enough to keep you going.

At its core, NITWFB is a love song to the struggle. Not to wallow in self pity but instead embrace your failures, your fears and even the seemingly mundane. There's a lot of beauty we take for granted even when life is at its lowest point. Having someone to come home to, having a home to come home to - Just being alive is your ticket to take another swing. There's a warm feeling in there. Like some memory you're not sure is even real but it feels amazing to think about. Something nostalgic that means something to you.

Anyway, I think the song is trying to be a hand reaching out to help. At least, it is for me.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below

