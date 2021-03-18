Samantha Fish Cigar Box Guitar Festival Going Virtual This Weekend

The Samantha Fish Cigar Box Guitar Festival - New Orleans will be taking place virtually this Friday, March 19 and Saturday, March 20, at 7pm CT/8pm ET, and streaming on Mandolin.com.
We were sent the following detail: Each evening's program will feature an opening montage of performances by some of the world's top cigar box guitarists from their home locations. The remaining portion each night will be a rousing set by Fish, her band, and different guests from the friendly confines of Chickie Wah Wah in Mid-City New Orleans.
Over the course of both nights, Louisiana culture-bearers Walter "Wolfman" Washington, Big Chief Monk Boudreaux, Jonathan Long, Johnny Sansone and others will be joining Samantha onstage. Leading American CBG acts JP Soars, John Nickel, Steve Arvey, and Cigar Box Serenaders will perform, along with European artists Superdownhome, Ghalia Volt, and Dusk Brothers.
Livestream Single Show Ticket, $25. Two-Day Livestream Ticket, $40. Additional information, full schedule available here.
Samantha Fish Expands Spring Tour
