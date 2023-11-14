Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton React To Grammy Nomination

(Noble) Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton, the two acclaimed songwriters and modern-day guitar heroes behind the chart-topping album Death Wish Blues, have received a GRAMMY Award nomination in the Contemporary Blues Category. The 2024 GRAMMYs will be held on February 4th at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles, with Death Wish Blues in the running for "Best Contemporary Blues Album."

Full of swagger, bravado, and superb musicianship, Death Wish Blues was released by Rounder Records in May 2023 and instantly found its way to the top of the Billboard Blues charts. A Number 1 hit in multiple countries, Death Wish Blues captures the synergy and free-flowing nature of Fish and Dayton's musical partnership as they work with producer Jon Spencer to expand beyond the boundaries of blues, rock, soul, and Americana.

"Jesse, Jon, and I worked so hard to bring this album to life," says Fish. "It was a true collaboration. I have been so proud of this work since we left the studio. I felt like we had something special, and I'm thrilled that the GRAMMYs are recognising it. Thank you, it's such an honour."

Dayton concurs, "Samantha, our producer Jon Spencer, and I, all worked hard to create something that could take blues guitar in a new direction. I'm so humbled our record is being recognized by the GRAMMYs."

The pair have been spreading their gospel since the December 2023 release of The Stardust Sessions. The E.P. kicked off a year of unforgettable sold-out shows in the U.S., U.K., Europe, and Australia, making them international sensations. In late November, they will hit the road with Jon Spencer and Eric Johanson for the 'Shake 'Em All Down' tour.

Related Stories

Samantha Fish & Jesse Dayton Announce Intimate Concert At Legendary 100 Club

Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton Premiere 'Riders' Video

Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton Announce New Album With 'Deathwish' Video

Samantha Fish Announces 2023 UK Tour

News > Samantha Fish