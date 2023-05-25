Samantha Fish & Jesse Dayton Announce Intimate Concert At Legendary 100 Club

Tour poster

(Noble) Following her triumphant "Faster" UK tour in October 2022, American guitarist, and singer songwriter Samantha Fish has teamed up with American rock guitarist Jesse Dayton on a nationwide 10-date UK tour to promote their brand-new critically acclaimed album "Death Wish Blues."

The highly anticipated UK tour teams two wild talents together onstage, an uncommon and fiery pairing of two bandleader guitar heroes trading lead vocal and guitar duties.

To celebrate the news, a special concert at the legendary 100 Club in London has been just announced. See the show up close and personal! The 100 Club concert will take place on Monday October 30. Tickets for the 100 Club concert will go on sale at 10am on Friday May 26.

Samantha and Jesse will perform songs from their new album "Death Wish Blues" including the radio hit single "Deathwish." In addition, Samantha will perform songs from her 2021 album "Faster." The album includes the singles "Twisted Ambition", "All Ice, No Whiskey", "Better Be Lonely" and "Faster". Samantha will also perform songs from her extensive back catalogue including the radio smash single "Bulletproof" from her 2019 breakthrough album, "Kill Or Be Kind."

