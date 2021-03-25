Premiere: Veio's 'Penumbra' Reimagined

We are pleased to premiere Veio's reimagined version of their song "Penumbra" from the upcoming deluxe version of their 2020 album "Vitruvian."

Bassist/vocalist Kris Lewis had this to say about the new take on the song, "Penumbra is a song about grief and dealing with the complex emotions associated with it. We reimagined the track to embody these emotions musically. Haunting, ethereal, somber and surreal."

Vocalist/guitarist Cam Byrd explained why they decided to reimagine the songs, "Given the state of the world right now, we wanted to write these reimagined tracks as a way to support the album without touring.

"Rewriting some of our favorite tracks from 'Vitruvian' gave us the opportunity to view our music through a different lens and push ourselves artistically with an approach we've never taken before."

Stream "Penumbra" below:

Related Stories

News > Veio



