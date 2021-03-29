Dreamshade Find 'Safe Harbour' With New Video

Dreamshade have released a music video for their new single "Safe Harbour". The song comes from their recently releaser fourth album, "A Pale Blue Dot".
Frontman Kevin Cali had this to say about the track, "The lyrics are inspired by our fans and all the people who are truly energized by music and live it as a personal and profound experience.
"The people who use music as a reason to go on and live life to the fullest and as a refuge to always come back to when something goes wrong 'in the world out there,' outside of our headphones.
"From this idea, 'Safe Harbour' was born. We wanted to make listeners understand that within this song/album/band, they can always find the refuge they need - whenever they need it.
"Sonically, we wanted a very powerful song we could start our live shows with and instantly engage with the audience. This song also represents our mindset in heavy music.
"We chose to go against the tide. As many other bands tune lower and lower, we decided to go higher. The song is in E! We think that putting this one at the beginning of the records sets the record straight right from the start and shows our attitude as songwriters and as a band." Watch the video below:
