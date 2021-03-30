Ihsahn Playing Telemark and Pharos In Full For Livestream

Ihsahn has announced that he will be doing a special livestream show from his hometown of Notodden on Sunday, April 4 at 7pm BST/8pm CET/2pm ET where he will be playing his "Telemark" and "Pharos" EPs in full.
He had this to say, "We couldn't wait to perform the last EP. I even ordered stage props with David Thierree's illustrations. The plan was to do Telemark shows through the summer and focus in on my black metal roots. And then as a counterpart, I wanted to do a different show based on the more mellow, experimental side of what I do, trying to connect the two forms together.
"For many years, I felt that I should do something purely black metal again. However, I would feel very limited by that in the form of an album. And then I would have wanted an outlet for the opposite.
"I've done the full black metal thing in the past but I'm also not a pop artist. I think it would be hard for me to fill an album within that format. This has been a challenge of limiting myself to a certain expression." Tickets are available here.
