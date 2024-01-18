Ihsahn Shares 'The Distance Between Us' Video

(Freeman) Ihsahn has released the final single to be taken from his forthcoming self-titled album. "The Distance Between Us" introduces us to the more melancholic, spacious side of the release.

Accompanying the track is a haunting new video, a continuation of the conceptual storyline which has been spread across previous singles, 'Pilgrimage To Oblivion' and 'Twice Born', all filmed by Shaun Hodson at Loki Films.

The new album, definitively titled 'Ihsahn', will be released on February16, 2024 via Candlelight Records. Daring to push the realms of creative expressionism even further with his eighth studio offering, the Norwegian progressive metal visionary will release two melodically interlinked versions of the same album: one prog metal, one fully symphonic, both creating a cinematically-influenced masterpiece.

Ihsahn comments on the new track," "The first two singles were taken from the beginning of the conceptual narrative, generating the hubris and determination required. With this last single, we're getting closer to the end of the story and hence both music and lyrics express a more reflective and melancholic perspective."

