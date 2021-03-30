The La Maybe Release 'Oh Sugar' Video

The La Maybe have released a music video for their new single "Oh Sugar". The track is the latest single from the band's debut album "Dirty Damn Tricks".
Dallas Dwight had this to say about the song, "For 'Oh Sugar' we knew we wanted to capture the fun vibes that the song portrayed and to do that, we didn't have to look any further than our hometown. A bar / arcade (or 'barcade', if you will) right in our hometown of Rock Hill, SC - Player 1 Up - was the perfect location.
"Filled with classic arcade games, many representing the bands that influence our own music, the venue is saturated with rich colors that really made this video pop. Over two riotous days of shooting, we put together what you see in the final video!" Watch the video below:
