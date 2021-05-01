Locked In Streaming New EP 'The Solemn Leap'

Locked In have released a brand new EP entitled "The Solemn Leap". It follows their late 2020 release "Not Dead Yet", which ended the band's seven year hiatus.

They had this to say about the new EP, "In the last year we had the chance to experience confinement and fear. Awful times came in conjunction with the chance to meet ourselves.

"This extraordinary event put a strain on several people and some of them unfortunately did not make it. We decided to dedicate our thoughts to those who couldn't have faith or take one more step to save themselves and avoid misery.

"It is not a matter of religion, nor a matter of self-determination. What we mean by 'faith' is a moment of lucidity when we trust in what we can do as human beings and what we can do as individuals with their own limitations.

"The awareness that sometimes we need to make a change without conditioning nor second thoughts. Sometimes it all really comes down to a precise moment. It is a moment of quietude, a moment of clarity, a solemn instant when we can make a choice that will keep everything up and change everything at the same time." Stream the new EP here.



