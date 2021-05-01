Singled Out: Royals' Jaded

UK rockers Royals recently released the new single "Jaded" from their forthcoming "A Spark To Ignite" EP and to celebrate we asked frontman Luke Smithson to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

'Jaded' is the latest single from our brand new EP 'A Spark To Ignite' which is out June 11th. The concept, lyrical content and emotion is all driven by mental health and it holds a very important place in my heart that I want to share with everyone.

This song was written towards the end of 2020 when covid was really starting to take its toll on me. The past year has been one of the toughest times of my life and I've been in a dark place that to be honest, I'm still struggling to truly get out of. I bottled up a lot of things and felt completely at my breaking point.

My aim for this song is to share awareness of mental health and break the stigma that comes along with it! I want others to know that they are not alone and that many of us go through difficult times in our lives. I am hopeful Jaded will resonate with anyone who may have been through some struggles in their life, and that it helps to provide some form of release. I am sure this will be very relatable to a lot people given what we have been through over the last year. I think that yearning for things to go back to a previous time is a message that right now we can all get behind and throughout any period in our lives it's often a prevalent feeling.

I'm a strong believer in that it is important to speak up and seek help when needed. People shouldn't be embarrassed or ashamed of what they're going through. I actually keep my inbox open to everyone and anyone that needs a friend and will always be there for anyone in need. After opening up to many of my close friends and family it's clear to me that so many people are also struggling with their mental health, particularly due to the impacts they have faced from the covid pandemic. It's become even more important to me that we must look out for one another but also look out for ourselves and make sure we're getting the help we need!

Jaded is probably the darkest & heaviest song we've ever released however still keeps true to our upbeat, pop punk sound. Musically this song is quite a bit different to some of our previous releases, being a little experimental with new sounds such as more synths, and also a heavier breakdown, influenced by our heavier music inspirations, so we're really excited to see what the response from our listeners is like. It's definitely a step towards where we would like our sound to be as a band.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the upcoming EP here

Related Stories

Royals Deliver 'Worldwide Catastrophe' With New Video

News > Royals



