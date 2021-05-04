.

Foreigner Announce German Live Dates

Bruce Henne | 05-04-2021

Foreigner tour poster

(hennemusic) Foreigner have announced that they will be playing a series of 2022 concert dates in Germany. The group will also launch a recently-expanded US tour in late June.

The two-week, seven-show run will open in Hamburg on Jun 3 before hitting Stuttgart, Wetzlar, Berlin, Halle and Munich ahead of the final stop in Bruchsal on June 16.

Foreigner will return to the concert stage this month for two performances at the Frontyard Festival in Orlando, FL, which will be followed by a pair of "Unplugged" shows in Clearwater, FL before the band heads to Europe for a series of shows. See the new dates here.

