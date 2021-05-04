.

Karnivool Announce The Decade of Sound Awake Livestream

Michael Angulia | 05-04-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Karnivool event poster

Karnivool have announced that they will be staging a very special "The Decade of Sound Awake" livestream on May 12th from the Heath Ledger Theatre in their hometown of Perth, Australia.

The special show will feature the band performing their sophomore album, "Sound Awake", in full along with some new material. They had originally planned an Australian tour to celebrate the album but the pandemic got in the way.

They are now offering fans across the globe to experience the special concert. Frontman Ian Kenny had this to say, "Diving back into Sound Awake as a complete performance was a sweet reminder of the layers and complexity that make it one of our most important releases.

"The music pushes and pulls in complex directions, I continue to find something new when lost in its emotional turbulence." Tickets are available here.

Related Stories


Karnivool Announce The Decade of Sound Awake Livestream

News > Karnivool

advertisement
Day In Rock

Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium and In Flames Tour Dates Revealed- Benefit Concert Announced For Exodus' Tom Hunting- Everclear, Living Colour, Hoobastank Tour- more

As I Lay Dying's Tim Lambesis Sued Over Bonfire Injuries- Lynyrd Skynyrd And Brad Paisley Coheadline Concert of Legends- Paul Stanley Open To KISS Farewell Reunion- more

Greta Van Fleet Rock Trip The Light Fantastic In New Video- Royal Blood Stream New Album Typhoons- The Dead Daisies Announce Get Out Of The House Tour- Atreyu- more

All-Star Tribute To Pink Floyd's Wish You Were Here Coming- Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Doing Screenplay- Karma To Burn's Will Mecum Dies From Accidental Fall- more

Reviews

Mother's Day Gift Guide

boWsER - Whispers From the Wicker Man

Reggae Party: Kash'd Out

Root 66: The Ladles - Springville Sessions

Elford, Davies and Baldini - The Real Story

advertisement
Latest News

Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium and In Flames Tour Dates Revealed

Benefit Concert Announced For Exodus' Tom Hunting

Everclear, Living Colour, Hoobastank & Wheatus Summerland Tour

Karnivool Announce The Decade of Sound Awake Livestream

Descendents Go Back With 'Baby Doncha Know'

Singled Out: JT Loux's Taken By Moonlight

Rufus Wainwright And Jose Gonzalez Announce Fall Tour

Emmylou Harris and The Joy Formidable Lead Songs to Save Them All Lineup