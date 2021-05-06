.

The Happy Fits Get Animated For 'Two Of Many' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 05-06-2021

The Happy Fits photo courtesy Press Here

The Happy Fits have released a music video for their new single "Two of Many". The clip was animated by Alexis Kitchmire, Annalise Molter, and Mairead O'Gorman.

Calvin Langman had this to say about the new video, "For 'Two of Many' we wanted to do something a little different. It's a fun song and after we had our stop motion music video for our song 'Moving,' we thought it would be really cool to do an animated video.

"We went to our dear friend Alexis and gave her an idea of what we were looking for but to also be creative with it! She took it to a whole new level and we can't wait for everyone to see it!" See the results below:


