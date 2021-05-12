John Lennon's Lost Weekend NFT Coming From May Pang

May Pang will be launching the first NFT from her famed "Lost Weekend" with Beatles legend John Lennon on May 19th and it includes historic "never-before-seen photos."

Pang explains, "I'm proud to share these portraits of John, which became the inspiration for the Walls and Bridges album artwork as NFTs, allowing music fans and collectors the opportunity to own a piece of music history.

"I have kept them in my personal collection for almost 50 years and I am excited to present them in this new and innovative form. I know that John, a man of music and art who was always well ahead of his time, would have been excited to experience the emergence of NFTs."

A preview of the collection is available here.



