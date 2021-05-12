.

John Lennon's Lost Weekend NFT Coming From May Pang

Michael Angulia | 05-12-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

John Lennon promo courtesy NRPR Group

May Pang will be launching the first NFT from her famed "Lost Weekend" with Beatles legend John Lennon on May 19th and it includes historic "never-before-seen photos."

Pang explains, "I'm proud to share these portraits of John, which became the inspiration for the Walls and Bridges album artwork as NFTs, allowing music fans and collectors the opportunity to own a piece of music history.

"I have kept them in my personal collection for almost 50 years and I am excited to present them in this new and innovative form. I know that John, a man of music and art who was always well ahead of his time, would have been excited to experience the emergence of NFTs."

A preview of the collection is available here.

Related Stories


John Lennon's Lost Weekend NFT Coming From May Pang

John Lennon's Mother Video Remastered In 4K

87 Never Before Heard John Lennon Recordings Part Of Plastic Ono Band Reissue

The Black Crowes Cover John Lennon Classic 'Jealous Guy'

David Bowie Birthday Single Features John Lennon And Bob Dylan Covers

Chris Cornell's Cover Of John Lennon Classic Lyric Video Streaming

David Bowie Birthday Single To Feature John Lennon And Bob Dylan Covers

Yes Streaming Their Take On John Lennon's 'Imagine'

John Lennon 'Dear John' Tribute Concert Announced

Aftermath Give John Lennon Classic Unique Makeover

News > John Lennon

advertisement
Day In Rock

Foo Fighters In and Iron Maiden Out At Rock Hall- Korn And Staind Announce Summer Tour- KK's Priest Unleash Hellfire Thunderbolt With New Video- New Mastodon Song- more

Foo Fighters Jam AC/DC Classic With Brian Johnson-Megadeth's David Ellefson Denies Grooming Allegation- Evanescence and Halestorm Launching Arena Tour- KK's Priest- more

Former Skid Row Singer Hospitalized For Liver Failure- Alex Van Halen Tributes Eddie- Chris Cornell Family Settles Lawsuit With Doctor Over His Death- Greta Van Fleet- more

Rolling Stones Announce Concert Film- Coldplay Premiere New Song In Space- Pearl Jam Launch Archive Hub- Weezer To Rock Van Weezer Album Release Show - Brad Paisley- more

Reviews

Neofilis Nebulosa - EP 1

The Aristocrats - FREEZE! Live in Europe 2020

boWsER - Whispers From the Wicker Man

Reggae Party: Kash'd Out

Root 66: The Ladles - Springville Sessions

advertisement
Latest News

Anthrax Look Back At 'Spreading The Disease' In 40th Video Series

Andrew McMahon Releasing 'Three Pianos' Memoir This Fall

Tedeschi Trucks and Melissa Etheridge Lead MerleFest Lineup

Sleep Walker Release 'Distance' Video And Announce Album

Elton John and Years & Years Cover Pet Shop Boys Classic

John Lennon's Lost Weekend NFT Coming From May Pang

Steve Wilson Shares New Song 'Anyone But Me'

Supergroup The Gemini Affair Release Single Via Mike McCready's Label