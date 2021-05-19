Metallica, Disturbed, NIN Lead Welcome To Rockville Lineup

Welcome To Rockville will be returning this year and they have tapped Metallica (two unique sets on two nights), Disturbed and Nine Inch Nails to headline the festival.

This year's event will be taking place on November 11th through 14th at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida and will feature almost 70 artists playing on the newly expanded four day event.

Disturbed frontman David Draiman had this to say, "We cannot wait to share the Rockville stage with the likes of Metallica, Nine Inch Nails, Lynyrd Skynyrd and so many other great Disturbed friends. What a massive lineup. C'ya in November, Daytona Beach."

In addition to the headliners, the festival will feature performance from Deftones, Rob Zombie, Staind, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Mudvayne, Cypress Hill, The Offspring, Social Distortion, Lamb Of God, Chevelle, Mastodon, Stone Temple Pilots, Asking Alexandria and more. See the daily lineups below:

Thursday, November 11: Nine Inch Nails, Deftones, Cypress Hill, Stone Temple Pilots, Architects, Grandson, Dorothy, Dead Sara, Spiritbox, Jeris Johnson, Brass Against, Teenage Wrist, Nascar Aloe, Siiickbrain, Dana Dentata, Avoid, Blame My Youth, Contracult Collective



Friday, November 12: Metallica, Rob Zombie, Social Distortion, Chevelle, Pennywise, Beartooth, Starset, Wage War, Ice Nine Kills, Crown The Empire, Ayron Jones, Amigo The Devil, Zero 9:36, Hyro The Hero, Tallah, Austin Meade, Ego Kill Talent, Reach NYC

Saturday, November 13: Disturbed, The Offspring, Staind, Lamb Of God, Asking Alexandria, GWAR, Badflower, Fever 333, Atreyu, New Years Day, Bad Omens, Sick Puppies, 3Teeth, All Good Things, Joyous Wolf, Fame On Fire, Brkn Love, and more TBA



Sunday, November 14: Metallica, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Mudvayne, Mastodon, Anthrax, Falling In Reverse, Sleeping With Sirens, Code Orange, Dance Gavin Dance, Of Mice & Men, Jelly Roll, Fire From The Gods, Goodbye June, Alien Weaponry, Higher Power, Hero The Band, Survive The Sun



