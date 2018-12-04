News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Tool, Judas Priest Lead Welcome To Rockville Lineup

12-04-2018
Judas Priest

Organizers have announced that Tool, Judas Priest, Korn and Rob Zombie will be the headliners of the ninth annual Welcome To Rockville music festival next spring.

The festival will be taking place on May 3rd, 4th and 5th at Metropolitan Park in Jacksonville, Florida with Korn topping Friday night's bill, Rob Zombie and Judas Priest the next night and wrapping up with Tool on Sunday.

Metal God Rob Halford had this to say, "Judas Priest are primed and ready to unleash new Firepower with full metal fury on the USA again as we are one of the headliners at Welcome To Rockville in Jacksonville, Florida! The Priest is back!"

Friday, May 3
Korn
The Prodigy
Evanescence
Chevelle
Flogging Molly
Killswitch Engage
Circa Survive
Tom Morello
Mark Lanegan Band
Beartooth
Starset
Issues
Black Pistol Fire
Hands Like Houses
Wilson
Amigo The Devil
Demob Happy
Cleopatrick
Dirty Honey

Saturday, May 4
Rob Zombie
Shinedown
Judas Priest
The Cult
Skillet
In This Moment
Black Label Society
Yelawolf
Tremonti
Badflower
The Damned Things
High on Fire
Zeal & Ardor
Wage War
Movements
Crobot
Boston Manor
Pretty Vicious

Sunday, May 5
Tool
Incubus
Bring Me The Horizon
Papa Roach
The Struts
Meshuggah
Architects
Fever 333
Reignwolf
The Glorious Sons
Dorothy
While She Sleeps
Yungblud
Grandson
Shvpes
The Dirty Nil
Hyde


Related Stories


Tool, Judas Priest Lead Welcome To Rockville Lineup

Judas Priest Announce North American Tour

Judas Priest Frontman Rob Halford Responds To Medical Emergency Report

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Plans To Tell All

Judas Priest Plan Unforgettable 50th Anniversary Event

Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest Announce Tour

Judas Priest Play Classic Song For First Time In 38 Years

Judas Priest Planning 50th Anniversary Celebrations

Judas Priest Inducted into The Hall Of Heavy Metal History

Judas Priest To Be Inducted Into The Hall Of Heavy Metal History

More Judas Priest News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses To Give Back At Historic Show- Jake E. Lee Talks Ill-Fated Mismatch With Dio- Megadeth Making Mega Progress On New Album- Knotfest Going To Hell- more

Guns N' Roses and Black Sabbath Stars Form New Supergroup- Queen and Adam Lambert Announce North American Tour- Slayer Star Leaving Tour To Care For Dying Parent- more

Tragedy At Bring Me The Horizon Concert- Slipknot's New Studio Album Coming Soon- Rolling Stones Add Dates To U.S. No Filter Tour- Beatles White Album 50th Anniversary- more

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Shares Photos Following Health Crisis- Dead & Company Announce 2019 Tour- Last In Line Release New Video and Announce Album- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses To Give Back At Historic Show

Jake E. Lee Talks Ill-Fated Mismatch With Dio

Megadeth Making Mega Progress On New Album

Slipknot's Knotfest Going To Hell

Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Returns With New Music Project

Allman Betts Band Finish Album and Announce Tour

Rival Sons Announce First North American Headline Tour

Bruce Springsteen Plans New Album and E Street Band Tour

Black Star Riders Moving Forward With New Album Amid Lineup Change

Tool, Judas Priest Lead Welcome To Rockville Lineup

Hootie & The Blowfish Returning With Group Therapy Tour

Singled Out: Vanishing Shores' Blurred

Guns N' Roses and Black Sabbath Stars Form New Supergroup

Queen and Adam Lambert Announce North American Tour

Slayer Star Leaving Tour To Care For Dying Parent

Motley Crue Confirm Release Date For The Dirt Biopic

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Star-Studded Winter Line-Up

Caught In The Act: The Struts Live

Caught In The Act: Steel Panther Live

Root 66: Rick Monroe - Smoke Out the Window

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets, Part 1 - Hendrix, ELO, Angel

Bastian Baker - Bastian Baker

Root 66: Mark Wayne Glasmire - Can't Be Denied

Caught In The Act: Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein Live

One in the Chamber - I've Got Something to Say...

Caught In The Act: John 5 Live

Ghost Live In Chicago

Monster Truck - True Rockers

Pure Fire: The Ultimate KISS Tribute

Caught In The Act: Twenty One Pilots Live

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Turks & Caicos

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.