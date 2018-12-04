Tool, Judas Priest Lead Welcome To Rockville Lineup

Organizers have announced that Tool, Judas Priest, Korn and Rob Zombie will be the headliners of the ninth annual Welcome To Rockville music festival next spring.

The festival will be taking place on May 3rd, 4th and 5th at Metropolitan Park in Jacksonville, Florida with Korn topping Friday night's bill, Rob Zombie and Judas Priest the next night and wrapping up with Tool on Sunday.

Metal God Rob Halford had this to say, "Judas Priest are primed and ready to unleash new Firepower with full metal fury on the USA again as we are one of the headliners at Welcome To Rockville in Jacksonville, Florida! The Priest is back!"

Friday, May 3

Korn

The Prodigy

Evanescence

Chevelle

Flogging Molly

Killswitch Engage

Circa Survive

Tom Morello

Mark Lanegan Band

Beartooth

Starset

Issues

Black Pistol Fire

Hands Like Houses

Wilson

Amigo The Devil

Demob Happy

Cleopatrick

Dirty Honey

Saturday, May 4

Rob Zombie

Shinedown

Judas Priest

The Cult

Skillet

In This Moment

Black Label Society

Yelawolf

Tremonti

Badflower

The Damned Things

High on Fire

Zeal & Ardor

Wage War

Movements

Crobot

Boston Manor

Pretty Vicious

Sunday, May 5

Tool

Incubus

Bring Me The Horizon

Papa Roach

The Struts

Meshuggah

Architects

Fever 333

Reignwolf

The Glorious Sons

Dorothy

While She Sleeps

Yungblud

Grandson

Shvpes

The Dirty Nil

Hyde





