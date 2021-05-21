Motley Crue, Rob Zombie Supergroup L.A. Rats Share New Song

The new Motley Crue, Rob Zombie and Black Sabbath supergroup collective L.A. Rats are streaming their brand new rockin' cover of the country classic "I've Been Everywhere".

The song comes from the forthcoming soundtrack to the fil "The Ice Road" and was written Australian country singer Geoff Mack in 1959, and became a hit by Lucky Starr in 1962.

L.A. Rats features Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx, Rob Zombie, John 5 (Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson) and Tommy Clufetos (Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Rob Zombie).

Nikki had this to say about doing a rock version of the classic song, "Isn't it ironic? This song that's so rock and roll, that's so country, that's so all of it - it's the traveling circus, city to city, riff to riff, greasy cheeseburger, rinse and repeat. It's poetry based on reality - and it's something every one of us has lived.

"We wanted to bring that fire that's Johnny Cash, but it's also how do we flip it? So John 5 and I brought in this ZEPPELIN-y half-time thing from the beginning with Rob talking on the outro. But I also did some stuff (that suggested the original) like those big walks through the guitar parts upright player style, which is something I don't do in Motley or Sixx:A.M. We all had that freedom to go other places, and we did."

He continued, "We all grew up thinking great bands don't follow the rules or drive the speed limit. When I called Rob up, he said, 'I've always loved Johnny Cash, and I've always loved this song.'

"I think that's what we all share: we all play live and know there's this magic (that comes from that); there's the swagger you can feel, that energy you can smell. This song has all that, and that's what we went after." Watch the lyric video below:

