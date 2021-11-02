.

Superlove 'wanna luv u' With New Single

Michael Angulia | 11-02-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Superlove
Single art (Image credit: Big Picture Media)

Superlove have released a music video for their brand new song, which is entitled "wanna luv u", and is now available across all streaming platforms.

Frontman Jacob had this to say about the song, "you can't properly always process your feelings straight away because the rush of it all is just messing up your head.

"There's also something from a songwriting and production standpoint when combining metal esque guitar riffs and the cutest, shiny pop that is so enjoyable to us because of the challenge it's takes to make each section flow together. It's really fun just pushing the limits with a track like this". Watch the video below:

Related Stories


Superlove 'wanna luv u' With New Single

Superlove Share John Carpenter Inspired 'Save Yourselves' Video

News > Superlove

advertisement
Day In Rock

Sammy Hagar Says There Is No Feud With David Lee Roth- Ozzy Osbourne Confirms Zakk Wylde For Entire New Album- more

Radiohead Share Video For Previously Unreleased 'O.K. Computer' Era Song- Kenny Chesney Expands Stadium Tour- Alice Cooper- more

KISS Las Vegas Residency Canceled- Slash Shares Story Behind 'The River Is Rising'- Led Zeppelin- more

Rush's Alex Lifeson Streaming New Song 'Cherry Lopez Lullaby'- Metallica Share 'Frankenstein' Jam For Halloween- Led Zeppelin- more

Reviews

Root 66: Billy Joe Shaver & Kinky Friedman- Dar Williams - I See Hawks in L.A.

5 Star: Joe Bonamassa - Time Clocks

Video Premiere: Jyrki 69's 'American Vampire'

Roses & Revolutions - Midnight Monsters

The Georgia Thunderbolts - Can We Get a Witness

advertisement
Latest News

Sammy Hagar Says There Is No Feud With David Lee Roth

Ozzy Osbourne Confirms Zakk Wylde For Entire New Album

Paul McCartney Inducts Foo Fighters Into Rock Hall

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood Love No. 1 With Hit Duet

Randy Rhoads Honored With Rock Hall Musical Excellence Award

Set It Off Share 'Skelton' Video And Announce Tour

Singled Out: Mark Stein (Vanilla Fudge)'s We Are One

Saxon Share Video For New 'Carpe Diem' Album Title Track