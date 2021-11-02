Superlove 'wanna luv u' With New Single

Superlove have released a music video for their brand new song, which is entitled "wanna luv u", and is now available across all streaming platforms.
Frontman Jacob had this to say about the song, "you can't properly always process your feelings straight away because the rush of it all is just messing up your head.
"There's also something from a songwriting and production standpoint when combining metal esque guitar riffs and the cutest, shiny pop that is so enjoyable to us because of the challenge it's takes to make each section flow together. It's really fun just pushing the limits with a track like this". Watch the video below:
