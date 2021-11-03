.

Paul McCartney and Third Man Records Share Mini Documentary

11-03-2021

Video still

(Big Hassle Media) Paul McCartney and Third Man Records have released McCartney/333, a mini-documentary detailing the vinyl pressing process for the limited "333 Edition" version of McCartney's acclaimed 2020 solo album McCartney III.

The documentary specifically illuminates the process by which vinyl copies of 1970's McCartney and 1980's McCartney II were broken down and reformed into 333 limited-edition copies of McCartney III at Third Man Pressing.

Several Third Man Records employees, including co-founder Ben Swank, are interviewed for the film alongside esteemed Rolling Stone journalist Rob Sheffield, all spliced in alongside footage of McCartney creating the album in his studio. Watch the documentary

