Paul McCartney and Third Man Records Share Mini Documentary

(Big Hassle Media) Paul McCartney and Third Man Records have released McCartney/333, a mini-documentary detailing the vinyl pressing process for the limited "333 Edition" version of McCartney's acclaimed 2020 solo album McCartney III.

The documentary specifically illuminates the process by which vinyl copies of 1970's McCartney and 1980's McCartney II were broken down and reformed into 333 limited-edition copies of McCartney III at Third Man Pressing.

Several Third Man Records employees, including co-founder Ben Swank, are interviewed for the film alongside esteemed Rolling Stone journalist Rob Sheffield, all spliced in alongside footage of McCartney creating the album in his studio. Watch the documentary

Related Stories

Paul McCartney Inducts Foo Fighters Into Rock Hall

Paul McCartney To Induct Foo Fighters Into Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

Paul McCartney To Tell His Story With His Lyrics

Paul McCartney Shares III Preview and Delays Album Release

Paul McCartney Surprises Fans With 'McCartney III' Album Announcement

Elton John, Paul McCartney, Eddie Vedder Covid-19 TV Special Lineup

Paul McCartney Jams Beatles Classic With Aerosmith's Steven Tyler 2019 In Review

Paul McCartney Has A Secret Christmas Album

Paul McCartney's Children's Book Adaptation Coming To Netflix

News > Paul McCartney