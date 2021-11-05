Ozzy Osbourne Shares New 'Flying High Again' Video

Ozzy Osbourne has released a brand new video for his classic hit "Flying High Again" that was created using photos from Ross Halfin's newly released Randy Rhoads book.

The video was shared to celebrate that brand new expanded 40th anniversary of "Diary Of A Madman" album that features live versions of "Believer" and "Flying High Again".

A blue-swirl vinyl version of "Diary Of Madman" will also be released exclusively in the U.S. at Walmart as part of the retailer's annual Black Friday Vinyl.

See the digital anniversary edition tracklisting and watch the new video below:

1. Over the Mountain

2. Flying High Again

3. You Can't Kill Rock and Roll

4. Believer

5. Little Dolls

6. Tonight

7. S.A.T.O.

8. Diary of a Madman

9. Believer (live)*

10. Flying High Again (live)*

*previously unavailable digitally

