Bullet To The Heart Share New Song 'Decay'

Bullet To The Heart have released their brand new single "Decay". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Transcendence," which is due out November 19th.

Audrey Queen had this to say about the song, "Decay talks about wanting to be with someone on a deeper level but finding it difficult to truly open up.

"With both sides not willing to commit there is a final push in the chorus to show that, no matter who you are in the world, everyone is facing something deep within themselves. We are all the same. We are all connected as one.

"Transcendence is the epitome of wanting more for ones self but falling short. There will always be something trying to hold you back. With perseverance, time, and the support of others, nothing can stop you.

"From the first song to the last there is a voice pushing you forward, making sure you achieve the greatest version of yourself. Even though darkness lurks around the corner, the smallest of lights can create the brightest stars."

