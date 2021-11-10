.

Sleeping Dogs Take Fans To 'Encino' With New Single

Keavin Wiggins | 11-10-2021



So Cal rockers Sleeping Dogs have released their new single "Encino". The track comes from the Wank offshoot's debut EP, "Somewhere Out in California", which is hitting stores this Friday, November 12th.

The group have also announced that they will be celebrating the release of the new EP with a special release show at the iconic Costa Mesa, Ca venue the Tiki Bar. The show will also feature 80s hit makers Bow Wow Wow ("I Want Candy"), Ganda and Kevin Never Talks.

The new five-track EP was produced by Paul Miner (New Found Glory, Agnostic Front, H2O). Lead guitarist/songwriter Danny Walker had this to say about the new single, "I wrote the bridge for the song during pre-production, and our EP found a title in the last phrase: 'Maybe I found what I was looking for/Somewhere out in California.'"

Bassist Bobby Amodeo, who sings lead on the track, added "This was a fun one to belt out! Lyrically, I was drawn in and it felt easy to relate my own musical journey to the story. Vocally, I'm trying to connect on every theme and loved how this one came out."

Danny continues, "The original demo of the song had a different chorus lyric, no organ and no bridge. Working through the song with the full band definitely helped us to improve the final track.

"George's work on the organ is tasty, and our engineer/producer Paul Miner was helpful with tweaking the harmony vocal lines. I dig it." Stream "Encino" below:

