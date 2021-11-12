Luke Combs Celebrates CMA Top Honor With New Video

Luke Combs celebrated winning the Entertainer of the Year at Wednesday night's 55th Annual CMA Awards with the release of a brand new single and video called "Doin' This", after performing the song live for the first time during the CMA Awards broadcast.
He had this to say, "This song means a lot to me personally. Not to recite the lyrics, but for me, it's truly about playing country music for a crowd, whether that's 70 people or 70,000 people, and playing country music with my buddies in the band.
"It really doesn't matter where we're playing or how many people we're playing for because it isn't about the fame, the fortune, the name, or the glory. It's about getting to make and play country music." Watch the video below:
