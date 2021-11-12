.

The Plain White T's Share 'Winter Wonderland'

Keavin Wiggins | 11-12-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Single art

Chicago rockers The Plain White T's are getting in the Christmas spirit with the release of their brand new rendition of the holiday classic "Winter Wonderland".

Frontman Tom Higgenson had this to say, "It was so fun to put our spin on a holiday classic. We tried to make it our own by anchoring it with the acoustic guitar and having Tim and Mike add some sweet harmonies.

"De'Mar brings in the drums about halfway through, and then it's a party till the end! Hope it gets everyone excited and in the Christmas spirit." Stream the song below:

Related Stories


The Plain White T's Share 'Winter Wonderland'

News > The Plain White Ts

advertisement
Day In Rock

Jack White Shares Video And Announces Two New Albums- Radiohead and Epic Games Team For 'Kid A Mnesia Exhibition'- more

Korn Celebrate Album Announcement With New Video- Aerosmith Reach New Milestone With 'Toys In The Attic'- more

Staind's Aaron Lewis Unplugging For Solo Tour- KISS Look Back At 'Music From The Elder'- Hot Water Music- more

Greta Van Fleet And Rival Sons Announce North American Tour- Killswitch Engage, August Burns Red, Light the Torch Tour- more

advertisement
Reviews

Caught In The Act: Luke Combs Live In Chicago 2021

Appice Perdomo Project - Energy Overload

Song Premiere: Pink Fairies' 'Bugman'

Divine Horsemen - Hot Rise of an Ice Cream Phoenix

Megadeth - Unplugged in Boston