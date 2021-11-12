The Plain White T's Share 'Winter Wonderland'

Chicago rockers The Plain White T's are getting in the Christmas spirit with the release of their brand new rendition of the holiday classic "Winter Wonderland".

Frontman Tom Higgenson had this to say, "It was so fun to put our spin on a holiday classic. We tried to make it our own by anchoring it with the acoustic guitar and having Tim and Mike add some sweet harmonies.

"De'Mar brings in the drums about halfway through, and then it's a party till the end! Hope it gets everyone excited and in the Christmas spirit." Stream the song below:

