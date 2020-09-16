Plain White T's Announce Special 'All That We Needed' Reissue

(Vinyl art courtesy Chummy Press) (Vinyl art courtesy Chummy Press)

Plain White T's are celebrating the 15th anniversary of their third album, "All That We Needed", by releasing the record on vinyl for the very first time via Craft Recordings.

The vinyl reissue will be released on opaque red vinyl for the standard edition, and a special limited edition yellow splatter vinyl version will be offered via the band's official webstore.

Tom Higgenson had this to say, "I'm so excited for All That We Needed to come out on vinyl. With this crazy year, and everyone staying home more, I feel like the experience of listening to an album on vinyl is more relevant now than ever.

"I can't wait to hold this album and hear it in a brand-new way, 15 years after releasing it. All That We Needed changed everything for us. I'm so proud to finally have it come out on vinyl."

