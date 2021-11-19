Andrew Hagar Delivers 'Red Light Appetite' Video

Andrew Hagar has premiered a video for his brand new single "Red Light Appetite". The song will be part of his forthcoming album, "Limited Edition Psycho," that will arrive next year.
"The song was inspired by my own struggles with the cycle of addiction", says Hagar. "Not being able to identify the difference between love and lust, using sex as an unhealthy coping mechanism, burying my trauma with drugs and alcohol. Basically all the hallmarks of an addict prior to an intense spiritual awakening.
He says that they video "was inspired by horror classics such as Evil Dead, 30 Days of Night, The Lost Boys, and From Dusk Till Dawn. We were really going for a particular vibe with the color and photography, and I think we accomplished that pretty well.
"From concept to completion, the whole thing came together in about two weeks, bell to bell. We were under some serious time and budget constraints, but I'm so happy with how the music video turned out!
"We were filming on a full moon and didn't wrap until 4am, which is pretty perfect considering both the subject matter, themes, and lyrics of "Red Light Appetite." We even got members of a real bonafide motorcycle club to be involved with the video. Shout out to The Amigos for being so rad and such wonderful people on set." Check out the video below:
