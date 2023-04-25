Sammy Hagar And Son Andrew Appear In Family Legacy Docuseries

(OMG) Rocker Andrew Hagar appears alongside his father, Sammy Hagar, on the music docuseries, FAMILY LEGACY, now available to stream exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and Glass Entertainment Group, the new series will feature interviews with the children of legendary musicians.
The series will also premiere internationally on Wednesday, April 26 in the U.K., Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, LATAM and Brazil, and on Saturday, April 29 in Australia.
Andrew Hagar's single "Redlight Appetite" will be featured on the show along with the music video. "It's an honor and a pleasure to have my music featured on MTV, after spending so many years having my tiny mind blown by countless music videos and amazing artists. Thanks to Rocki and the tremendous production team at Glass Entertainment Group for doing such an incredible job!"
In addition, Andrew will be a featured Ultimate Sinner guest DJ on SiriusXM's Ozzy's Boneyard. The premiere is on Wednesday April 26th at 12 PM EST. Encores are on Sunday April 30th at 11 PM EST and Monday May 1st at 6 PM EST. You will be able to find it on the SiriusXM App and web player on Wednesday afternoon. Search Sinner!
Singled Out: Andrew Hagar & The Midnight Suns' If Ya Wanna
Andrew Hagar Delivers 'Red Light Appetite' Video
Five Finger Death Punch's Ivan Moody Recovering From Surgery- Def Leppard To Rock Sturgis- Metallica- Motionless In White- more
David Lee Roth Shares Van Halen's Acoustic Performance Of Panama- U2 Residency Dates- Accept's Philip Shouse Collapsed- Motley Crue- more
Metallica Top UK Charts For First Time In 15 Years- Iron Maiden Announce New Tour Dates- Pink Floyd Stream Video Replay Of Solar Eclipse Event- more
Sites and Sounds: The Lake of the Ozarks is Ready to Rock!
Sites and Sounds: Alpine Helen Songwriters Festival
Caught In The Act: Puddle of Mudd Live 2023
Record Store Day Is on the Way!
Sites and Sounds: George Jones Tribute Concert
Sammy Hagar And Son Andrew Appear In Family Legacy Docuseries
All Time Low Announce The Sound Of Letting Go On Tour
Dolly Parton Talks Rock Album and More On GMA
Corey Taylor Gives Away a 'Haunted Hang' with a Fan at Inkcarceration Festival
Finger Eleven Return With First New Song In Seven Years 'Together Right'
Randy Holden Announces First Show Since 2019
Tash Sultana Announce North American Tour
Spiritual Front Share Video For First Song From The Smiths Tribute Album