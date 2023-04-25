Sammy Hagar And Son Andrew Appear In Family Legacy Docuseries

(OMG) Rocker Andrew Hagar appears alongside his father, Sammy Hagar, on the music docuseries, FAMILY LEGACY, now available to stream exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and Glass Entertainment Group, the new series will feature interviews with the children of legendary musicians.

The series will also premiere internationally on Wednesday, April 26 in the U.K., Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, LATAM and Brazil, and on Saturday, April 29 in Australia.

Andrew Hagar's single "Redlight Appetite" will be featured on the show along with the music video. "It's an honor and a pleasure to have my music featured on MTV, after spending so many years having my tiny mind blown by countless music videos and amazing artists. Thanks to Rocki and the tremendous production team at Glass Entertainment Group for doing such an incredible job!"

In addition, Andrew will be a featured Ultimate Sinner guest DJ on SiriusXM's Ozzy's Boneyard. The premiere is on Wednesday April 26th at 12 PM EST. Encores are on Sunday April 30th at 11 PM EST and Monday May 1st at 6 PM EST. You will be able to find it on the SiriusXM App and web player on Wednesday afternoon. Search Sinner!

