.

Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest Tour Postponed

Keavin Wiggins | 11-24-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Tour poster

Ozzy Osbourne has announced that he has once again postponed his No More Tours 2 trek featuring support from Judas Priest. The European outing will now be taking place in the spring of 2023

The Euro leg of the Black Sabbath's legend's farewell tour was originally set to take place 2019 but has been rescheduled several times. The new dates have been revealed and tickets for the original stops will be valid for the new shows.

The tour is set to kick off on May 3rd in Helsinki at the Hartwall Arena and will conclude on June 14th with a special hometown show in Birmingham at the Resorts World Arena.

Ozzy had this to say, "Due to the ongoing uncertainty with full capacity events and travel logistics in much of Europe, we have come to the difficult decision to postpone my 2022 tour to 2023.

"Original tickets remain valid for the new dates. I want to thank all of you and Judas Priest for your continued patience and support." See the new dates below:

Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest No More Tours 2 Dates


05/03 - Finland, Helsinki - Hartwall Arena
05/05 - Sweden, Stockholm - Friends Arena
05/07 - Germany, Dortmund - Westfalenhalle
05/10 - Spain, Madrid - WiZink Center

05/12 - Italy, Bologna - Unipol Arena
05/14 - Germany, Munich - Olympiahalle
05/17 - Hungary, Budapest - Budapest Arena
05/19 - Czech Republic - Prague - O2 Arena
05/21 - Switzerland, Zurich - Hallenstadion
05/24 - Germany, Hamburg - Barclaycard Arena
05/26 - Germany, Mannheim - SAP Arena
05/28 - Germany, Berlin - Mercedes-Benz Arena
05/31 - UK, Nottingham - Motorpoint Arena
06/02 - UK, Newcastle - Utilita Arena
06/04 - UK, Glasgow - Ovo Hydro
06/07 - UK, Manchester - AO Arena
06/10 - Ireland, Dublin - 3 Arena
06/12 - UK, London - O2 Arena
06/14 - UK, Birmingham - Resorts World Arena

Related Stories


Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest Tour Postponed

Ozzy Osbourne Shares New 'Flying High Again' Video

Ozzy Osbourne Confirms Zakk Wylde For Entire New Album

Ozzy Osbourne Honors Lemmy With Animated 'Hellraiser' Video

Ozzy Osbourne Going Dogtown

News > Ozzy Osbourne

advertisement
Day In Rock

Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest Tour Postponed- AC/DC Score Three Grammy Nominations- The Eagles- NEEDTOBREATHE- more

AC/DC Classic 'Hells Bells' Covered By Red Fang- Lit Look Back At 'My Own Worst Enemy' With New Podcast- Ghost- more

Sammy Hagar Rocks Las Vegas Raiders' Halftime Show- Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Rock Late Night TV- Metallica- more

Twenty One Pilots Announce The Icy Tour- Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Do Raise The Roof With Livestream- KISS- more

advertisement
Reviews

Live: Welcome to Rockville Roars Into Daytona Beach

Sites and Sounds: The Allman Family Revival

Root 66: James McMurtry- Ian Jones- Tommy Womack

Wesley Stace - Late Style

Caught In The Act: Luke Combs Live In Chicago 2021