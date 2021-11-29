U2's The Edge And Bob Ezrin Launch ohyay

(M2M) U2's The Edge and Legendary Producer Bob Ezrin, Co-Founders of Music Rising, Launch ohyay Gallery to Celebrate "Guitar Icons: A Musical Instrument Auction"
The virtual exhibition space and auction bidding gallery will showcase over 30 legendary musicians and their instruments, featuring exclusive performances and never-before-heard stories filmed in the artists' homes and studios.
Ohyay, a virtual event platform, has partnered with the charity Music Rising to launch a first-of-its-kind guitar viewing gallery in anticipation of "Guitar Icons: A Musical Instrument Auction to Benefit Music Rising" on December 11th.
Music Rising was co-founded by U2's The Edge, producer Bob Ezrin, and a host of music industry partners in the wake of Hurricane Katrina to aid musicians regaining their livelihoods. The "Guitar Icons" auction will take the charity back to its roots by supporting musicians in New Orleans who have been impacted by the pandemic.
The immersive virtual space will act as an exclusive event partnered with the auction catalog, showcasing over 30 guitars donated by Bono, Lenny Kravitz, Tom Morello, Paul McCartney, Slash, and Elton John, among many more of the world's most prominent musicians and friends of Music Rising. The virtual environment will pay homage to Music Rising's founding mission by allowing visitors to explore virtual New Orleans landmarks, such as Bourbon Street, Preservation Hall, and the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Foundation.
Music fans and collectors interested in the live auction on December 11th will be able to access 360 degree views of the hand-picked instruments, learn the stories behind them, and watch performances filmed exclusively for the virtual experience. They can also purchase new and limited edition Music Rising merchandise from the exclusive virtual gift shop.
"With ohyay, we've created communal, experiential, and inclusive virtual spaces for music fans around the world. We're excited for people to experience an online auction like never before and connect with their favorite artists on a new level," said U2's The Edge, Co-founder, Music Rising.
Anyone can join the ohyay experience and invite their friends along. Head here starting today until January 1, 2022.
