Hardcore Superstar Share 'Dreams In Red' Video

(Golden Robot Records) Hardcore Superstar have released a music video for their new single "Dreams In Red". The song comes from their forthcoming album, "Abrakadabra", which will arrive in March of next year.
"Dreams In Red" follows their previous single "Catch Me If You Can". We were sent the following details: Slicing through the speakers like a psychotic 80's slasher movie, 'Dreams In Red' takes the listener on a twisted journey through the mind of a mentally unstable killer, haunted and torn by their violent past. Powerfully weaving between melody and aggression, 'Dreams in Red' showcases the band's heavier sound, punctuated by their trademark 'in your face' production style and presenting a stark contrast between the infectious chorus of 'Catch Me if You Can' and some of the heavier songs that comprise their upcoming album Abrakadabra.
With countless positive reviews and radio plays all over the world, coupled with over 100,000 Spotify plays of 'Catch Me If You Can' within the first week of its release, Hardcore Superstar are set to invoke some more Nordic Magic with 'Dreams in Red' as they head out on the road with some exclusive dates to support its release ahead of their Abrakadabra World Tour currently being planned for 2022.
Recorded at both Osterlycken and Bombastik in Musikhens Hus, Gothenburg, the band returned to their roots to work with acclaimed producer Johan Reiven, who they previously collaborated with on their 2005 Black Album. The result is an intense and hard-hitting collection of songs that drummer Adde Moon describes as a "natural follow up to Black Album". Watch the video below:
David Lee Roth Retiring From Music- Ozzy Osbourne Recruits Jeff Beck, Clapton, Iommi For New Album- more
David Lee Roth Gets Animated For 'Lo-Rez Sunset' Video- Matt Sorum Wanted To Be Part Of Guns N' Roses Reunion- Ghost- Mastodon- more
AC/DC 'Through The Mists Of Time' Video- Mark Hoppus Is Cancer Free- Rolling Stones Share Previously Unreleased Song- more
Judas Priest's Faulkner Has Emergency Heart Surgery- John Mellencamp and Bruce Springsteen Duet On 'Wasted Days'- more
Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper and Ace Frehley Live In Chicago
Willie Nile - The Day the Earth Stood Still
Battle of the Band: Laura Nyro
Caught In The Act: Judas Priest Live 2021
Road Trip: United Arab Emirates: Dubai by Day
Ozzy Osbourne Recruits Jeff Beck, Clapton, Iommi For New Album
KISS Share New Acoustic Mix Of 1976 Classic 'Beth'
The Rolling Stones Perform Live Debut Of Troubles a' Comin' In Charlotte
Queen Revisit Historic Rock In Rio On The Greatest
Pink Floyd Share 2021 Edit Of 'On The Turning Away'
Testament, Exodus and Death Angel Push Back Tour To 2022
Trivium Streaming 'Phalanx' Video
Singled Out: Sons Of Silver's Hesitate