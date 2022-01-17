Hardcore Superstar Premiere 'Forever And A Day' Video

Hardcore Superstar have released a music video for their new single "Forever and a Day". The song comes from their forthcoming album, "Abrakadabra," which is set to hit stores on March 25th.
The band once again called on Johan Reiven to produce this new album, which was recorded in 2020 and 2021 at both Osterlyckan and Bombastik in Musikens Hus - Gothenburg.
Adde had this to say, "Working with Johan was like stepping back in time, there's a shared intensity and commitment to excel that collectively drives us and ultimately brings out the best in us all... I am 100% happy with the result". Watch the video below:
Hardcore Superstar Share 'Dreams In Red' Video
Staind's Aaron Lewis Recovering From Surgery- He Is Legend Frontman Has Been Sick For A Year- Ghost To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live- more
Judas Priest Change Their Minds About Tour Lineup- David Coverdale Sells His Whitesnake And Deep Purple Song Catalog- more
Slash Streams 'Call Off The Dogs'- Eddie Vedder Shares New Song- Scorpions Counter Rock Is Dead With 'Rock Believer'- more
Unseen Rolling Stones Altamont Concert Footage Discovered- Nirvana Nevermind Cover Baby Files Amended Lawsuit Against Band- more
Get To Know... Get to Know: Loveland Duren Explain 'The Memphis Thing'
Caught In The Act: Nita Strauss Live In Chicago
Caught In The Act: Bret Michaels' Christmas Show
Travis - The Invisible Band (Deluxe Edition)