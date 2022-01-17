.

Hardcore Superstar Premiere 'Forever And A Day' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 01-17-2022

Hardcore Superstar have released a music video for their new single "Forever and a Day". The song comes from their forthcoming album, "Abrakadabra," which is set to hit stores on March 25th.

The band once again called on Johan Reiven to produce this new album, which was recorded in 2020 and 2021 at both Osterlyckan and Bombastik in Musikens Hus - Gothenburg.

Adde had this to say, "Working with Johan was like stepping back in time, there's a shared intensity and commitment to excel that collectively drives us and ultimately brings out the best in us all... I am 100% happy with the result". Watch the video below:

