Eddie Van Halen Plaque Unveiled In Pasadena

The mayor and members of the city council of Eddie Van Halen's hometown of Pasadena, Ca unveiled a memorial plaque to the late legendary guitarist on Monday (October 11th).

Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo and council members Tyron Hampton, Andy Wilson, Gene Masuda and Felicia Williams unveiled the plaque on a wall outside of the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, during a private ceremony, according to Pasadena Now.

"This event brings together history and community to celebrate a world-renowned artist," said Williams. "It's not just the history of Eddie as a guitar legend, but also the challenges he faced growing up mixed race in Pasadena, which always spoke to me. And the community support and initiative to make this happen is inspiring. Thank you to everyone!"

