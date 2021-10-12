.

Ozzy Osbourne Compares New Album To 'Ordinary Man'

Keavin Wiggins | 10-12-2021

Ozzy Osbourne says that his forthcoming studio album, which is currently working on with Andrew Watt, will be similar in tone to his 2020 album "Ordinary Man."

The Black Sabbath legend worked with producer Watt on that effort and was backed by Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, with Watt taking on most of the guitar duties.

Metal Hammer spoke with Ozzy about the follow-up. He shared, "It's going to be similar in tone to Ordinary Man, but I can't describe it completely. I've not heard it for a while because it keeps going over to the next person to add their parts - we're f***ing around with it all the time."

Like "Ordinary Man," which featured guest appearances from Slash, Elton John and Post Malone, Ozzy recently shared that the new album will include appearances from a number of big named stars.

Osbourne shared on "Ozzy Speaks" on SiriusXM's Ozzy's Boneyard, "On this new album, I'm working with Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Tony Iommi and Zakk [Wylde, his former lead guitarist that he worked with for many years]."

