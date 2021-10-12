.

dUg Pinnick Talks Metal And More

Keavin Wiggins | 10-12-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Album cover art

King's X icon dUg Pinnick is the featured guest on the latest episode of the hit Talking Metal podcast to promote the release of his fifth solo album, "Joy Bomb", which arrives this Friday (October 15th).

The show's host, Mark Strigl, sent over these details, "Topics include the new dUg Pinnick solo album Joy Bomb. George Lynch, KXM, Ray Luzier, Grinder Blues, the new and forthcoming King's X album, Billy Cox, Jimi Hendrix, and more.

"This episode also includes a conversation on Ride the Lightning by Metallica. Big thanks to Anthony Mackey, Ed Ferguson, and Johan Ederström for joining me." Stream the episode here.

Related Stories


dUg Pinnick Talks Metal And More

King's X Frontman dUg Pinnick To Drop 'Joy Bomb' Next Month

dUg Pinnick Announces Jimi Hendrix Tribute Album

News > dUg Pinnick

advertisement
Day In Rock

Eddie Van Halen Plaque Unveiled In Pasadena- Ozzy Osbourne Compares New Album To 'Ordinary Man'- more

Neal Schon Performs National Anthem At Raiders Game- Rush Tribute Performed By Marching Band- Santana And Rob Thomas Reunite- more

Bruce Springsteen Shares 1979 Performance Of 'Sherry Darling'- Clutch Postpone Final Tour Dates Due To Positive Covid Test- Nirvana- more

Eddie Van Halen Hometown Plaque To Be Unveiled- Judas Priest's Richie Faulkner Discharged From Hospital Following Heart Surgery- more

Reviews

Root 66: Murray McLauchlan- Steve Marriner- Afton Wolfe- more

Caught In The Act: Max Weinberg Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Welcome to Rockville Edition

Cruzados - She's Automatic

Caught In The Act: The Struts' Strange Days Are Over Tour

advertisement
Latest News

Eddie Van Halen Plaque Unveiled In Pasadena

Ozzy Osbourne Compares New Album To 'Ordinary Man'

Bryan Adams 'So Happy It Hurts' With New Video

Gov't Mule Announce Return Of Annual New Year's Shows

Haken And Symphony X Announce North American Coheadline Tour

Behemoth Announce Halloween Virtual Performance

Joe Bonamassa Recruits Steve Winwood For Keeping The Blues Alive Cruise

Reba McEntire Announces 2022 Tour