dUg Pinnick Talks Metal And More

King's X icon dUg Pinnick is the featured guest on the latest episode of the hit Talking Metal podcast to promote the release of his fifth solo album, "Joy Bomb", which arrives this Friday (October 15th).
The show's host, Mark Strigl, sent over these details, "Topics include the new dUg Pinnick solo album Joy Bomb. George Lynch, KXM, Ray Luzier, Grinder Blues, the new and forthcoming King's X album, Billy Cox, Jimi Hendrix, and more.
"This episode also includes a conversation on Ride the Lightning by Metallica. Big thanks to Anthony Mackey, Ed Ferguson, and Johan Ederström for joining me." Stream the episode here.
