Reel Art Press have shared the official trailer for Ross Halfin's new book "Metallica: The Black Album In Black and White", which celebrates the 30th anniversary of the iconic album with previously unpublished photographs.
The new book was published today (October 19th) and includes introductions by Halfin, Metallica's James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, Jason Newsted and Robert Trujillo.
Hammett said, "Ross came to the studio at different stages and every time we took a ton of pictures. And some of those pictures ended up being the black portrait shots that came with the album".
We were sent the following details, "Ross was with the band during the album sessions at One on One studios in North Hollywood and shot thousands of film rolls during the 300-date tour that followed between 1991 and 1993.
"He intimately documented the hectic performing schedule, backstage, rehearsals, interviews, band meetings and travel, alongside unique portrait shots of the band."
Fans can order the book here (paid link) and watch the official trailer below:
Metallica Share 'For Whom The Bell Tolls' Video From Aftershock
Metallica Go Frantic At Aftershock Festival
Metallica Rock Whiskey In The Jar At Louder Than Life festival
Metallica Share Live Video For Black Album Classic From Louder Than Life
Metallica Share 'Moth Into Flame' Video From Louder Than Life
Metallica Share 'Ride The Lightning' Video From Louder Than Life
Metallica Cover Blacklist Project On New Podcast Episode
Metallica Share Pro-Shot Video From Rare Club Show
Metallica Perform The Black Album At Louder Than Life Festival
Slash Previews New Song 'The River is Rising'- Jack White Returns- Metallica: The Black Album In Black and White Arrives- Garth Brooks- more
Motley Crue's Vince Neil Injured In Stage Fall- Judas Priest's Rob Halford Reveals Cancer Battle- Led Zeppelin- David Bowie- Ozzy- more
Ace Frehley Jams With Alice Cooper- Rolling Stones Add Intimate Show- Dave Grohl Tops New York Times Best Sellers List- more
Sammy Hagar Shares Birthday Bash Performance Video- Rolling Stones Rock 1967 Rarity In Nashville- Led Zeppelin- more
CHAMEL3ON - The Mandala Effect
Caught In The Act: Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin Live In Chicago
The Poppermost - Hits to Spare
The Blues: Tito Jackson- Mike Zito- Dave Kalz
Root 66: Murray McLauchlan- Steve Marriner- Afton Wolfe- more
Slash Previews Brand New Song 'The River is Rising'
Metallica: The Black Album In Black and White Arrives
Garth Brooks Announces Two Intimate Shows At The Ryman
Dave Navarro and Billy Morrison Announce All Star Above Ground Concert
Todd Rundgren Teams Up With The Roots For 'Godiva Girl'
Travis Tritt Cancels Shows With Covid Restrictions
In Flames Reissuing Out Of Print Albums From 1994 - 2008
Sepultura Postpone UK and Euro Quadra Tour Until 2022