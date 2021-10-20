Eric Church Takes Fans Back With 'Heart On Fire' Video

Eric Church has released a music video for his latest single "Heart On Fire" where he takes fans on a trip down memory lane of his past hits. The song comes from his triple album "Heart & Soul" and as we previously reported features a nod to Guns N' Roses.

According to the announcement the reflective video "offers a high-octane sizzle reel of Church's hit-filled journey to date, as each reminiscent clip flows naturally from one to the next, connected by the same common threads: passion, contemplation and a reverence for live music.



"The rapid-fire trip through a decade-plus of hits - which has included 11 No. 1 songs at Country radio and 30 Gold, Platinum and multi-Platinum certified singles - provides a blink-and-you'll-miss-it collection of reference points before Church brings the song to a rousing close with a performance alongside longtime powerhouse backing vocalist Joanna Cotten." Watch the video below:

