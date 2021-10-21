Palm Ghosts Share 'The Painful Truth'

Palm Ghosts are streaming their new single "The Painful Truth". The song comes from their forthcoming album, "The Lost Frequency," which will be hitting stores on November 19th.
Joseph Lekkas had this to say about the new song,, "'The Painful Truth' is an 80s inspired dance track with a thrumming, arpeggiated bass line and a simple, bright lead line.
"In contrast to its sound, the song's lyrical content lives in a much darker and less optimistic place. Focusing on the flooding, wildfires and intolerable heat indexes we've grown accustomed to, 'The Painful Truth is a mirror into a bleak future." Check it out below:
