Palm Ghosts Unleash 'Beasts' Video

Nashville rockers Palm Ghosts have premiered a music video for their new song "Beasts", which is the third single from their "The Escape EP, which will arrive on May 10th that previews their forthcoming double album, "Facades", that will be released later this year.

Sweet Cheetah sent over these details: Palm Ghosts guitarist/vocalist Benjamin Douglas says, "'Beasts' is about the process of judging other people and how self-righteousness turns you ugly inside and ultimately hurts you in the end."

In mid-March, Palm Ghosts began releasing a series of songs and videos, one at a time, every two weeks, that will end up populating four EPs and ultimately a double LP by the end of the year.

The double LP, called Facades, will feature 20 songs that mix genres and moods like no other release in Palm Ghost's large catalog. The songs will explore topics like religion, cults, love, loss and survival in the modern age. Some with beautiful melodies, some dark and brooding, but 100 percent Palm Ghosts.

