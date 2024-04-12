Palm Ghosts Unleash 'Beasts' Video

Nashville rockers Palm Ghosts have premiered a music video for their new song "Beasts", which is the third single from their "The Escape EP, which will arrive on May 10th that previews their forthcoming double album, "Facades", that will be released later this year.
Sweet Cheetah sent over these details: Palm Ghosts guitarist/vocalist Benjamin Douglas says, "'Beasts' is about the process of judging other people and how self-righteousness turns you ugly inside and ultimately hurts you in the end."
In mid-March, Palm Ghosts began releasing a series of songs and videos, one at a time, every two weeks, that will end up populating four EPs and ultimately a double LP by the end of the year.
The double LP, called Facades, will feature 20 songs that mix genres and moods like no other release in Palm Ghost's large catalog. The songs will explore topics like religion, cults, love, loss and survival in the modern age. Some with beautiful melodies, some dark and brooding, but 100 percent Palm Ghosts.
Palm Ghosts Share 'The Painful Truth'
Slash Teams With Chris Stapleton To Cover Fleetwood Mac's 'Oh Well'- Pearl Jam Expand One Night Only Event- Rolling Stones Streaming Documentary- more
Metallica Rock Tribute To Elton John and Bernie Taupin- Collective Soul Stream New Song 'Mother's Love'- Crowded House Share 'Teenage Summer' Video- more
Hot In The City: Prog Band Tu-Ner Coming to Phoenix
Sites and Sounds: Daytona Beach Ready to Rumble with Welcome to Rockville
Ross Valory - All of the Above
Slash Teams With Chris Stapleton To Cover Fleetwood Mac's 'Oh Well'
Willie Nelson, Mick Fleetwood, And More Contribute To Lily Meola's Song To Aid Maui Fire Victims
Ross Valory Shares 'Windmill' As 'All Of The Above' Album Arrives
Blue Oyster Cult Share 'Cherry' Lyric Video To Celebrate 'Ghost Stories' Release
Sister Hazel Announces 18th Annual Hang At Hazelnut Isle
Mob Rules Give Irene Cara's 'Fame' A Metal Makeover
Oasis Share Early Live Recording Of 'Supersonic' For 30th Anniversary
Singled Out: Marella's I Think She's In Love With Me