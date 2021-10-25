.

Songs Inspired By The Film The Beatles And India Coming This Week

10-25-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Album art

(Glass Onyon) The 2CD set "Songs Inspired By The Film The Beatles And India" will be released on October 29, 2021. The album features a diverse cast of Indian artists (Vishal Dadlani, Kiss Nuka, Benny Dayal, Dhruv Ghanekar, Karsh Kale, Nikhil D'Souza, Anoushka Shankar, Farhan Ahktar, Soulmate and many others) all bringing their own musical styles, as well as contemporary and classical Indian influences and techniques to the record.

The album features Beatles' songs written during their stay in Rishikesh, India including "Mother Nature's Son," "Revolution," "Sexy Sadie," "Dear Prudence," "Child of Nature" among others. It also includes songs from their incredible catalogue which were colored by their earlier leanings to the magical sounds of India.

The hypnotic, lyrical soundtrack for "The Beatles and India" was written by award-winning composer Benji Merrison and recorded at Abbey Road Studio 2, the legendary home of The Beatles recording sessions, Budapest, Hungary and Pune, India. Both a classically trained composer and a skilled music producer and engineer, Benji has scored music for projects across film, television, installations and events. His distinctive musical voice is in high demand and he is known for SAS: Red Notice, Forces of Nature with Brian Cox, Dynasties, General Magic.

The award-winning film, "The Beatles And India," is a unique historical chronicle of the enduring love affair between The Beatles and India that started more than half a century ago. Rare archival footage, recordings and photographs, eye-witness accounts and expert comments along with location shoots across India bring alive the fascinating journey of George, John, Paul and Ringo from their high octane celebrity lives in the West to a remote Himalayan ashram in search of spiritual bliss that inspires an unprecedented burst of creative songwriting. It is the first serious exploration of how India shaped the development of the greatest ever rock band and their own pioneering role bridging two vastly different cultures. "The Beatles And India" was directed by Ajoy Bose and co-directed by Peter Compton. The film was produced by Reynold D'Silva (Renoir Pictures / Silva Screen Productions) with executive producers Adam Greenup and Keith Ferreira. The documentary won Best Film Audience Choice and Best Music at the 2021 UK Asian Film Festival.

Preorder it here (paid link) and see the tracklisting below:

CD 1: Songs Inspired By The Film


01 Tomorrow Never Knows (John Lennon / Paul McCartney) Performed by Kiss Nuka
02 Mother Nature's Son (John Lennon / Paul McCartney) Performed by Karsh Kale / Benny Dayal
03 Gimme Some Truth (John Lennon) Performed by Soulmate
04 Across The Universe (John Lennon / Paul McCartney) Performed by Tejas / Mali
05 Everybody's Got Something To Hide (Except Me And My Monkey) (John Lennon / Paul McCartney) Performed by Rohan Rajadhyaksha /
Warren Mendonsa
06 I Will (John Lennon / Paul McCartney) Performed by Shibani Dandekar / Neil Mukherjee
07 Julia (John Lennon / Paul McCartney) Performed by Dhruv Ghanekar
08 Child of Nature (John Lennon) Performed by Anupam Roy
09 The Inner Light (George Harrison) Performed by Anoushka Shankar / Karsh Kale
10 The Continuing Story Of Bungalow Bill (John Lennon / Paul McCartney) Performed by Raaga Trippin
11 Back In The USSR (John Lennon / Paul McCartney) Performed by Karsh Kale / Farhan Ahktar
12 I'm So Tired (John Lennon / Paul McCartney) Performed by Lisa Mishra / Warren Mendonsa
13 Sexy Sadie (John Lennon / Paul McCartney) Performed by Siddharth Basrur / Neil Mukherjee
14 Martha My Dear (John Lennon / Paul McCartney) Performed by Nikhil D'Souza
15 Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown) (John Lennon / Paul McCartney) Performed by Parekh & Singh
16 Revolution (John Lennon / Paul McCartney) Performed by Vishal Dadlani / Warren Mendonsa
17 Love You To (George Harrison) Performed by Dhruv Ghanekar
18 Dear Prudence (John Lennon / Paul McCartney) Performed by Karsh Kale / Monica Dogra
19 India, India (John Lennon) Performed by Nikhil D'Souza

CD 2: Original Score - Composed by Benji Merrison


01 Main Titles
02 Diminutive Yogi
03 Crazy Trailblazer
04 Selling Like Hotcakes
05 A Few Lessons
06 Something Very Grateful
07 Rishikesh Bridge
08 Jai Guru Dev
09 A Simple Existence
10 Old Ashram
11 The Prayer Room
12 50 Years Ago
13 Feeling and Heart
14 All Of India
15 Birthday Party
16 Spiritual Teacher
17 A Dealbreaker
18 Secrets Revealed
19 Down To Kerala
20 Small Gift To The World
21 End Credits

Related Stories


Songs Inspired By The Film The Beatles And India Coming This Week

Singled Out: Stevie D and Corey Glover's Hey Jude (Beatles)

Saxon Take On Beatles Classic 'Paperback Writer'

The Beatles: Get Back Sneak Peek Video Released

Ace Frehley Gets Animated With John 5 For Beatles Classic

Steve Perry Shares New Acoustic Version Of Beatles Classic

Ace Frehley and John 5 Rock Beatles Classic

Beatles Announce Online Sing-A-Along Watch Party

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine And Daughter Rock Beatles Classic

Tesla Premiere Cover Of Beatles Classic

News > Beatles

advertisement
Day In Rock

Rolling Stones Stream 'Tattoo You' Rarities- Metallica and Billy Joel To Rock Vegas- Red Fang Host Their Own Funeral- The Pretty Reckless- more

Slash Discusses Guns N' Roses Writing New Music- Led Zeppelin Share 'Ramble On' Reunion Performance Video- KISS Stream Paul's Original 'Detroit Rock City' Demo- more

Slash Announces North American Headline Tour- Trivium Reschedule Fall Tour Due To Covid Restrictions- NEEDTOBREATHE- more

Ozzy Osbourne Biopic One Big Step Closer- Slash Releases 'The River Is Rising' Video- Slipknot Livestream- System Of A Down Postpone Shows- more

Reviews

Sites and Sounds: 6 Spooky Halloween Events Coming to Tulsa

Caught In The Act: KISS End Of The Road Tour Chicago

Video Premiere: Kurt Deimer's 'Burn Together' Feat. Geoff Tate

Celebrity Warship Culture - Recreational Everything

CHAMEL3ON - The Mandala Effect

advertisement
Latest News

The Rolling Stones Stream 'Tattoo You' Rarities

The Doors: Live At The Bowl '68 Special Edition Hitting Movie Theaters

Eric Clapton Jams Fleetwood Mac Classic 'Black Magic Woman'

Maddie & Tae Lead CMT Next Women of Country Tour

Learn to Count 1-2-3-4 with Johnny Ramone Book Coming

Songs Inspired By The Film The Beatles And India Coming This Week

Metallica Share Rescheduled South American Tour Dates

Red Fang Host Their Own Funeral With 'Rabbit In Hives' Video