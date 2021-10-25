Songs Inspired By The Film The Beatles And India Coming This Week

(Glass Onyon) The 2CD set "Songs Inspired By The Film The Beatles And India" will be released on October 29, 2021. The album features a diverse cast of Indian artists (Vishal Dadlani, Kiss Nuka, Benny Dayal, Dhruv Ghanekar, Karsh Kale, Nikhil D'Souza, Anoushka Shankar, Farhan Ahktar, Soulmate and many others) all bringing their own musical styles, as well as contemporary and classical Indian influences and techniques to the record.

The album features Beatles' songs written during their stay in Rishikesh, India including "Mother Nature's Son," "Revolution," "Sexy Sadie," "Dear Prudence," "Child of Nature" among others. It also includes songs from their incredible catalogue which were colored by their earlier leanings to the magical sounds of India.



The hypnotic, lyrical soundtrack for "The Beatles and India" was written by award-winning composer Benji Merrison and recorded at Abbey Road Studio 2, the legendary home of The Beatles recording sessions, Budapest, Hungary and Pune, India. Both a classically trained composer and a skilled music producer and engineer, Benji has scored music for projects across film, television, installations and events. His distinctive musical voice is in high demand and he is known for SAS: Red Notice, Forces of Nature with Brian Cox, Dynasties, General Magic.

The award-winning film, "The Beatles And India," is a unique historical chronicle of the enduring love affair between The Beatles and India that started more than half a century ago. Rare archival footage, recordings and photographs, eye-witness accounts and expert comments along with location shoots across India bring alive the fascinating journey of George, John, Paul and Ringo from their high octane celebrity lives in the West to a remote Himalayan ashram in search of spiritual bliss that inspires an unprecedented burst of creative songwriting. It is the first serious exploration of how India shaped the development of the greatest ever rock band and their own pioneering role bridging two vastly different cultures. "The Beatles And India" was directed by Ajoy Bose and co-directed by Peter Compton. The film was produced by Reynold D'Silva (Renoir Pictures / Silva Screen Productions) with executive producers Adam Greenup and Keith Ferreira. The documentary won Best Film Audience Choice and Best Music at the 2021 UK Asian Film Festival.

Preorder it here (paid link) and see the tracklisting below:

CD 1: Songs Inspired By The Film

01 Tomorrow Never Knows (John Lennon / Paul McCartney) Performed by Kiss Nuka02 Mother Nature's Son (John Lennon / Paul McCartney) Performed by Karsh Kale / Benny Dayal03 Gimme Some Truth (John Lennon) Performed by Soulmate04 Across The Universe (John Lennon / Paul McCartney) Performed by Tejas / Mali05 Everybody's Got Something To Hide (Except Me And My Monkey) (John Lennon / Paul McCartney) Performed by Rohan Rajadhyaksha /Warren Mendonsa06 I Will (John Lennon / Paul McCartney) Performed by Shibani Dandekar / Neil Mukherjee07 Julia (John Lennon / Paul McCartney) Performed by Dhruv Ghanekar08 Child of Nature (John Lennon) Performed by Anupam Roy09 The Inner Light (George Harrison) Performed by Anoushka Shankar / Karsh Kale10 The Continuing Story Of Bungalow Bill (John Lennon / Paul McCartney) Performed by Raaga Trippin11 Back In The USSR (John Lennon / Paul McCartney) Performed by Karsh Kale / Farhan Ahktar12 I'm So Tired (John Lennon / Paul McCartney) Performed by Lisa Mishra / Warren Mendonsa13 Sexy Sadie (John Lennon / Paul McCartney) Performed by Siddharth Basrur / Neil Mukherjee14 Martha My Dear (John Lennon / Paul McCartney) Performed by Nikhil D'Souza15 Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown) (John Lennon / Paul McCartney) Performed by Parekh & Singh16 Revolution (John Lennon / Paul McCartney) Performed by Vishal Dadlani / Warren Mendonsa17 Love You To (George Harrison) Performed by Dhruv Ghanekar18 Dear Prudence (John Lennon / Paul McCartney) Performed by Karsh Kale / Monica Dogra19 India, India (John Lennon) Performed by Nikhil D'Souza

CD 2: Original Score - Composed by Benji Merrison

01 Main Titles02 Diminutive Yogi03 Crazy Trailblazer04 Selling Like Hotcakes05 A Few Lessons06 Something Very Grateful07 Rishikesh Bridge08 Jai Guru Dev09 A Simple Existence10 Old Ashram11 The Prayer Room12 50 Years Ago13 Feeling and Heart14 All Of India15 Birthday Party16 Spiritual Teacher17 A Dealbreaker18 Secrets Revealed19 Down To Kerala20 Small Gift To The World21 End Credits

Related Stories

Singled Out: Stevie D and Corey Glover's Hey Jude (Beatles)

Saxon Take On Beatles Classic 'Paperback Writer'

The Beatles: Get Back Sneak Peek Video Released

Ace Frehley Gets Animated With John 5 For Beatles Classic

Steve Perry Shares New Acoustic Version Of Beatles Classic

Ace Frehley and John 5 Rock Beatles Classic

Beatles Announce Online Sing-A-Along Watch Party

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine And Daughter Rock Beatles Classic

Tesla Premiere Cover Of Beatles Classic

News > Beatles