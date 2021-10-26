Steve Earle Recruits Springsteen, Rosanne Cash, More For Benefit Concert

(Mixed Media Works) Steve Earle and City Winery have announced the 7th Annual John Henry's Friends Benefit concert, which will take place on December 13th at The Town Hall in New York City.
Hosted by Steve Earle, the event will feature performances from Steve Earle & The Dukes, Bruce Springsteen, Rosanne Cash, The Mastersons, Willie Nile, and Matt Savage.
VIP packages will be available at citywinery.com ($300-$8,500) and will include Town Hall's orchestra seating, as well as admission to the After Party at The Loft immediately following the show and various experiences with Steve. There is a limited number of these packages being sold.
"The John Henry's Friends concerts are obviously a labor of love for myself as well as an expression of the generosity of all the performers who have suited up and showed up over the years," said Steve Earle. "I'm especially grateful for this year's new friends, my neighbor Willie Nile, my old friend Rosanne Cash and my hero Bruce Springsteen."
All proceeds from this event, as has been the case with each of the previous John Henry's Friends Benefit concerts, will be donated to The Keswell School, an educational program for children and young adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Founded on the belief that children diagnosed with ASD can live full and productive lives as integrated members of their communities, The Keswell School provides educational, therapeutic, and supportive services for children diagnosed with ASD and their families. Steve's son, John Henry, is a student of the school. Find ticket details here.
Steve Earle & The Dukes Share Live Video and Announce Summer Tour
Steve Earle Tributes Son Justin Townes Earle On Late Night TV
Steve Earle, Bobbie Gentry Lead Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Class Of 2020
Heart Singer Ann Wilson Covers Steve Earle On New Single
Led Zeppelin IV 50th Anniversary Video Series Launched- Staind's Aaron Lewis Shares 'Goodbye Town'- Bruce Springsteen Unplugs- more
Rolling Stones Stream 'Tattoo You' Rarities- Metallica and Billy Joel To Rock Vegas- Red Fang Host Their Own Funeral- The Pretty Reckless- more
Slash Discusses Guns N' Roses Writing New Music- Led Zeppelin Share 'Ramble On' Reunion Performance Video- KISS Stream Paul's Original 'Detroit Rock City' Demo- more
Slash Announces North American Headline Tour- Trivium Reschedule Fall Tour Due To Covid Restrictions- NEEDTOBREATHE- more
Sites and Sounds: 6 Spooky Halloween Events Coming to Tulsa
Caught In The Act: KISS End Of The Road Tour Chicago
Video Premiere: Kurt Deimer's 'Burn Together' Feat. Geoff Tate
Celebrity Warship Culture - Recreational Everything
CHAMEL3ON - The Mandala Effect
Led Zeppelin IV 50th Anniversary Video Series Launched
Staind's Aaron Lewis Shares 'Goodbye Town'
Bruce Springsteen Unplugs For Classic Song On The Late Show
Genesis Add New Leg To Reunion Tour
Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Announces North American Tour
The Gaslight Anthem's Brian Fallon Announces North American Tour
Lit Deliver New Single 'Yeah Yeah Yeah'
The Immediate Family To Perform With Carole King At Rock Hall Induction