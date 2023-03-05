Steve Earle Announces 8th Annual John Henry's Friends Benefit Concert

(2b Entertainment) Raising awareness for autism, Steve Earle and City Winery excitedly present the 8th annual John Henry's Friends Benefit Concert on May 15th at The Town Hall in New York City. This year's eclectic lineup will feature a guitar pull with notable performances and storytelling from Steve Earle, David Byrne, Terry Allen, and Kurt Vile.

VIP packages will be available at City Winery ($300-$8,500) and will include Town Hall's orchestra seating, as well as admission to the After Party at City Winery immediately following the show and various experiences with Steve including a private dinner. There is a limited number of these packages being sold. Additionally, and keeping with the annual tradition, on May 15, the City Winery's Loft will be hosting the live rehearsal show which will feature Steve Earle solo. All net proceeds will be going to the school as well.

Packages are limited and on sale now at citywinery.com. General admission tickets will be on sale to the public tomorrow, Friday, March 3, at 12 PM local time. You can go here to purchase tickets.

Most importantly, all proceeds will support the show's longtime partner The Keswell School, an educational program for children and young adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Founded on the belief that children diagnosed with ASD can live full and productive lives as integrated members of their communities, The Keswell School provides educational, therapeutic, and supportive services for children diagnosed with ASD and their families.

Forever close to his heart, Steve's son, John Henry, is a student at the school.

The John Henry's Friends Benefit Concert has previously hosted Bruce Springsteen, Rosanne Cash, Willie Nile, Graham Nash, Shawn Colvin, Lucinda Williams, Emmylou Harris, Jason Isbell, Josh Ritter, and Amanda Shires, among others.

The show shines a light on Autism through music and uplifts a worthy program empowering individuals with ASD to live the lives they deserve.

