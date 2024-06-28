Steve Earle Unplugs For 'Copperhead Road'

(MPG) Steve Earle releases "Copperhead Road" (Acoustic) [Live], the second track off of his forthcoming live album, Alone Again (Live), due for release on July 12, 2024 via Howe Sound Records/Missing Piece Records.

"Copperhead Road" (Acoustic) [Live] is one of Steve's most beloved songs and his most streamed, standing at over 175,000,000+ million on Spotify. The song is so cherished by people living in Tennessee that on April 20, 2023, it became the 11th official state song of the state of Tennessee. On May 24, 2024, there was also an unveiling of the official Copperhead Road Landmark in honor of Steve Earle's "Copperhead Road" which honored the song's local connection and significance. "Copperhead Road" (Acoustic) [Live] is just one of many tracks off his upcoming album. The 15-song record will feature live recordings from Earle's recent 2023 tour, including his classic hits "Copperhead Road," "The Galway Girl," "Guitar Town," and more.

Additionally, Earle kicked off his extensive Alone Again: Solo & Acoustic 2024 Summer Tour on Friday, May 31st in Philadelphia, MS at Ellis Theater. The 4-month-long trek includes stops in Houston, Nashville, Toronto, Denver, and many more cities, before wrapping up on Sunday, September 8th in Evanston, IL at Cahn Auditorium. All tour dates are below. Tickets are available HERE now.

In regards to the tour Steve said "So, October before last I woke up without a band. I had toured with one version of the "Dukes" or another since 1982, but the real continuous bloodline of the outfit died with my longtime bass player, Kelly Looney, in 2019. So, it seemed I'd come to a crossroads. Left? Right? I chose BACK. Back to performing solo like I did in coffeehouses when I first started."

Tracklist:

01) The Devil's Right Hand

02) My Old Friend The Blues

03) Someday

04) Guitar Town

05) I Ain't Ever Satisfied

06) Now She's Gone

07) Goodbye

08) Sparkle and Shine

09) South Nashville Blues

10) CCKMP

11) Transcendental Blues

12) It's About Blood

13) Dominick St.

14) The Galway Girl

15) Copperhead Road

Tour Dates:

Friday, June 28th - The Kessler - Dallas, TX

Saturday, June 29th - Whitewater Amphitheater - New Braunfels, TX

Sunday, June 30th - Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall - Fort Worth, TX

Wednesday, July 3rd - The Opry - Nashville, TN

Friday, July 5th - Centennial Hall - London, ON

Saturday, July 6th - First Ontario Concert Centre - Hamilton, ON

Monday, July 8th - Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON

Tuesday, July 9th - Algonquin Commons - Ottawa, ON

Wednesday, July 10th - Kingston Grand Theatre - Kingston, ON

Thursday, July 11th - MTELUS - Montreal, QC

Saturday, July 13th - Labrador Folk Festival, Bannerman Park - St. John's, NL

Monday, July 15th - Light House - Halifax, NS

Tuesday, July 16th - The Playhouse - Fredericton, NB

Thursday, July 18th - Academy of Music - Northampton, MA

Friday, July 19th - Great Cedar Showroom, Foxwoods Casino - Mashantucket, CT

Saturday, July 20th - Turning Stone Resort Casino - Verona, NY

Sunday, July 21st - Tarrytown Music Hall - Tarrytown, NY

Tuesday, July 23rd - Sellersville Theater - Sellersville, PA

Wednesday, July 24th - Stephen's Talkhouse - Amagansett, NY

Friday, July 26th - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

Saturday, July 27th - Ludlow Garage - Cincinnati, OH

Sunday, July 28th - Paramount Theater - Ashland, KY

Tuesday, July 30th - City Winery - St. Louis, MO

Wednesday, July 31st - Hoyt Sherman - Des Moines, IA

Friday, August 2nd - Knuckleheads - Kansas City, MO

Saturday, August 3rd - Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO

Sunday, August 4th - The Depot - Salt Lake City, UT

Monday, August 5th - Center for The Arts - Jackson Hole, WY

Thursday, August 8th - Old Saloon - Emigrant, MT

Friday, August 9th - Happy's Inn - Libby, MT

Saturday, August 10th - Braun Brothers Reunion - Challis, ID

Tuesday, August 13th - Great Canadian Casino - Coquitlam, BC

Thursday, August 15th - Jack Singer Concert Hall - Calgary, AB

Friday, August 16th - River Cree Casino - Edmonton, AB

Saturday, August 17th - Casino Regina - Regina, SK

Sunday, August 18th - Burton Cummings Theatre - Winnipeg, MB

Tuesday, August 20th - The Dakota - Minneapolis, MN

Wednesday, August 21st - The Dakota - Minneapolis, MN

Friday, August 23rd - Barrymore Theatre - Madison, WI

Saturday, August 24th - The Acorn - Three Oaks, MI

Sunday, August 25th - Cain Park - Cleveland, OH

Tuesday, August 27th - Opera House - Lexington, KY

Wednesday, August 28th - The Ryman - Nashville, TN

Thursday, August 29th - Fletcher Opera Theater - Durham, NC

Saturday, August 31st - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater - Wilmington, NC

Sunday, September 1st - Shenandoah Valley Music Festival - Orkney Springs, VA

Tuesday, September 3rd - City Winery - Pittsburgh, PA

Wednesday, September 4th - City Winery - Pittsburgh, PA

Friday, September 6th - Danenberger Family Vineyard - New Berlin, IL

Saturday, September 7th - Castle Knoll Amphitheater - Paoli, IN

Sunday, September 8th - Cahn Auditorium - Evanston, IL

