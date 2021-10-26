.

W.A.S.P. Announce First Leg Of 40th Anniversary World Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 10-26-2021

Tour poster

W.A.S.P. have announced the European leg of their 40th Anniversary World Tour that they will be launching next year, with a U.S. tour still to be announced.

They will be launching the trek on March 18th In Milan at Live Club and have announced dates through May 18th in Sofia at the Universidada Sports Hall.

Frontman Blackie Lawless had this to say, "For the W.A.S.P. 40th Anniversary World Tour we're going back to the beginning. We're taking the show back to where it all started.

"Complete with all the fire and all the blood that shocked the world the first time. We only did this type of show on the first world tour and never did it again...until now!

"I'm gonna scream and I'm gonna bleed, cause I Wanna be Somebody! We're taking everybody back...back to the beginning!"

W.A.S.P. 40 Years Live World Tour 2022 Dates


03-18-2022, Milan, Live Club
03-19-2022, Padova, Padova Hall
03-23-2022, Bilbao, Santana 27
03-24-2022, Murcia, Sala Gamma 3
03-25-2022, Barcelona, Razzmatazz 1
03-26-2022, Madrid, La Riviera
03-30-2022, Dublin, Vicar St.
03-31-2022, Belfast, Ulster Hall
04-1-2022, Wolverhampton, KK's Steel Mill
04-2-2022, Manchester, Academy
04-3-2022, Nottingham, Rock City
04-5-2022, Glasgow, O2 Academy
04-6-2022, Newcastlee, O2 City Hall
04-7-2022, Bristol, O2 Academy
04-8-2022, London, Rou-House
04-9-2022, Eindhoven, Effenaar
04-10-2022, Copenhagen, Amager Bio
04-12-2022, Malmo, Moriskan
04-13-2022, Huskvarna, Folkets Park
04-14-2022, Sundsvall, Sporthallen
04-15-2022, Umea, Idun
04-16-2022, Oulu, Teatria
04-17-2022, Tampere, Pakkahuone
04-18-2022, Helsinki, Kulttuuritalo
04-20-2022, Gavle, Gasklockan
04-21-2022, Eskilstuna, Lokomotivet
04-22-2022, Orebro, Conventum
04-23-2022, Karlstad, Nojesfabriken
04-25-2022, Oslo, Rockefeller
04-28-2022, Stockholm, Stora Fallan
04-29-2022, Norrkoping, Arbis
04-30-2022, Gothenburg, Tradgarn
05-1-2022, Bremen, Aladin
05-2-2022, Mannheim, Capitol
05-4-2022, Saarbrücken, Garage
05-5-2022, Oberhausen, Turbinenhalle
05-7-2022, Geiselwind, Music Halle
05-8-2022, Munich, Backstage Werk
05-17-2022, Bucharest, Arenele Romane
05-18-2022, Sofia, Universidada Sports Hall

