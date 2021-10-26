W.A.S.P. Announce First Leg Of 40th Anniversary World Tour

W.A.S.P. have announced the European leg of their 40th Anniversary World Tour that they will be launching next year, with a U.S. tour still to be announced.
They will be launching the trek on March 18th In Milan at Live Club and have announced dates through May 18th in Sofia at the Universidada Sports Hall.
Frontman Blackie Lawless had this to say, "For the W.A.S.P. 40th Anniversary World Tour we're going back to the beginning. We're taking the show back to where it all started.
"Complete with all the fire and all the blood that shocked the world the first time. We only did this type of show on the first world tour and never did it again...until now!
"I'm gonna scream and I'm gonna bleed, cause I Wanna be Somebody! We're taking everybody back...back to the beginning!"
